Running back Austin Ekeler is set to rejoin the Chargers lineup.

Ekeler returned to practice this week for the first time since he injured his hamstring in Week 4 and he was added back to the active roster on Saturday. Ekeler will join Kalen Ballage and Joshua Kelley for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The Chargers opened the roster spot for Ekeler by waiving defensive end Jessie Lemonier. He appeared in three games this season.

Linebackers B.J. Bello and Cole Christiansen have been elevated from the practice squad for the game along with nose tackle Breiden Fehoko. Bello and Christiansen both played special teams for the Chargers in last Sunday’s win over the Jets.

Chargers activate Austin Ekeler from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk