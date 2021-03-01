Chargers have 9th-most salary cap space in NFL

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read
The Chargers have the ninth-most salary cap space in the NFL, according to an estimate from Over The Cap. A $180.5 million cap estimate to calculate the current cap space for each time was used because the NFL has not yet set the official cap number for the 2021 season.

A look at the 10 teams that have the most cap space:

Team

Salary Cap Space

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

$82,022,150

2. New York Jets

$67,948,314

3. New England Patriots

$62,211,837

4. Indianapolis Colts

$43,635,239

5. Denver Broncos

$42,350,603

6. Washington Football Team

$38,277,074

7. Cincinnati Bengals

$37,665,630

8. Carolina Panthers

$29,680,936

9. Los Angeles Chargers

$23,801,246

10. Miami Dolphins

$22,769,465

Los Angeles has the least amount of dead money at $58,009.

With free agency approaching, L.A. is currently in a great position to make some big moves. General manager Tom Telesco will have to re-sign some of the team’s own, but they can clear up some cap space by releasing or restructuring some players.

