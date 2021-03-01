Chargers have 9th-most salary cap space in NFL
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chargers have the ninth-most salary cap space in the NFL, according to an estimate from Over The Cap. A $180.5 million cap estimate to calculate the current cap space for each time was used because the NFL has not yet set the official cap number for the 2021 season.
A look at the 10 teams that have the most cap space:
Team
Salary Cap Space
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
$82,022,150
2. New York Jets
$67,948,314
3. New England Patriots
$62,211,837
4. Indianapolis Colts
$43,635,239
5. Denver Broncos
$42,350,603
$38,277,074
7. Cincinnati Bengals
$37,665,630
8. Carolina Panthers
$29,680,936
$23,801,246
10. Miami Dolphins
$22,769,465
Los Angeles has the least amount of dead money at $58,009.
With free agency approaching, L.A. is currently in a great position to make some big moves. General manager Tom Telesco will have to re-sign some of the team’s own, but they can clear up some cap space by releasing or restructuring some players.