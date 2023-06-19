Chargers 53-man roster projection updated post-minicamp

As minicamp has come and gone, there remains just a little over a month until Chargers’ training camp despite not having an exact date yet. With the draft and the spring offseason process in the rearview, there’s a slightly clearer picture now of what the 53-man roster could look like.

It wouldn’t surprise me if there were still some signings to be made for the Chargers between now and the date for final cuts. But basing it off of the roster now, here’s my best guess:

Quarterbacks (3): Justin Herbert, Easton Stick, Max Duggan

Three quarterbacks, pretty simple. Tom Telesco has kept three in eight of his ten seasons as general manager. Investing a Day 3 pick into TCU’s Max Duggan only clarified his intentions. While it’s not the savviest roster-building decision, in my opinion, it’s how they operate.

The NFL’s new emergency quarterback rule prompted by the 2023 NFC Championship game only increases the odds of keeping three.

Running backs (3): Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller

If the running backs on the roster are the same after August, the Chargers will keep three. Larry Rountree III currently would be their lead practice squad back that also functions as a special teamer on certain game days.

However, don’t be shocked if the Chargers add another body into the fold. The team added Sony Michel late in the game last offs they’re not quite getting what they want out of Isaiah Spiller early on in training camp, bolstering the running back room in free agency is possible.

Fullbacks (1): Zander Horvath

There’s no competition for Zander Horvath this year, not even a friendly Gabe Nabers visit to camp. Pencil him in.

Wide receivers (6): Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton, Derius Davis

On paper, this is the group. The only hesitation here is the health of Jalen Guyton. It wouldn’t be a shocker if he started the season on PUP while recovering from his ACL injury late last September. Guyton was amongst a group of players working with the trainers at minicamp last week.

If Guyton starts the season on PUP, they probably go with five. Otherwise, he has to be rostered.

Tight ends (3): Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., Tre’ McKitty

A free-agent addition here is even more likely than it is with the running back group in my opinion. The Chargers still need a tried and true blocker with some good quality depth on the market. If they do sign someone like Geoff Swaim or Kyle Rudolph, they’ll probably go with four here.

Offensive linemen (9): Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Corey Linsley, Jamaree Salyer, Trey Pipkins, Jordan McFadden, Will Clapp, Brenden Jaimes, Foster Sarell

Five starters from left to right plus their four backups.

Defensive linemen (6): Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, Scott Matlock, Nick Williams

Season-ending injuries from 2022 seem to be a bit of a theme for crafting this year’s roster and the defensive line room is no different. Otito Ogbonnia and Austin Johnson both suffered knee injuries down the stretch last year. Will both be ready in September after getting hurt last November?

Jerrod Clark and Christopher Hinton would be in prime position to get spots on the 53-man roster if Johnson and/or Ogbonnia could not go early on. Alternatively, the Chargers could also add through free agency here or post-cuts waiver wire here.

EDGE (4): Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Chris Rumph II

Second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu effectively replaces Kyle Van Noy as EDGE 3 here. Chris Rumph II remains at EDGE 4 as he hopes to take a bigger step forward this season. As per usual, the unit hinges on the health of Joey Bosa.

Linebackers (5): Eric Kendricks, Kenneth Murray, Daiyan Henley, Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga

The newly acquired Eric Kendricks leads the group as Kenneth Murray probably starts off as his running mate in a contract year. Can newly-drafted Daiyan Henley give Murray some competition there? Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga remain on the roster as core special teamers.

Cornerbacks (6): J.C. Jackson, Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr., Ja’Sir Taylor, Deane Leonard, Kemon Hall

The Chargers have gone with six cornerbacks to start the season in each of Brandon Staley’s first two seasons. The need to keep six here in my mind is only intensified by the uncertainty around J.C. Jackson. There are still a lot of different possible outcomes for Jackson in terms of when he starts the season. The early optimism would suggest Week 1, but missing a few games wouldn’t be surprising.

As the sixth corner, Kemon Hall starts the season as a core special teamer who could be bumped to CB5 if Jackson is not quite ready yet.

Safeties (4): Derwin James, Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, Raheem Layne

For now, Derwin James and Alohi Gilman is your safety tandem. James spoke glowingly about Gilman during minicamp this week. 2022 third-round selection JT Woods obviously makes the roster and Raheem Layne played quality special teams snaps under Ryan Ficken last season.

ST specialists (3): Cameron Dicker, JK Scott, Josh Harris

It comes down to Cameron Dicker vs. Dustin Hopkins for the kicking job. For now, I’ll take the Chargers rolling with Dicker as the hot hand until we see the two kickers square off in the preseason.

