Chargers' 47-42 victory over Cleveland Browns by the numbers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scores on a nine-yard rushing play against the Browns. It was the sixth game of his career that he threw for a touchdown and ran for another. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on Sunday:

7

Number of lead changes between the Browns and Chargers.

2018

The year the Chargers last came back from a deficit of 10 points or more to win, beating the Chiefs 29-28 in Week 15 of that season. The Chargers had trailed the Browns 27-13.

11

Games the Chargers’ Justin Herbert has passed for 300 or more yards in his first two seasons, breaking the NFL record shared by Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes.

8-1

Herbert’s record in his last nine starts at quarterback.

6

Games Herbert has accounted for touchdowns with a pass and a run, tying Jack Kemp’s record for the first two seasons as a Charger.

13

Games Herbert has thrown at least two touchdown passes. No other Chargers quarterback has more than seven such games in his first two seasons. Herbert threw four touchdown passes against the Browns, and ran for another.

Summary

Cleveland 3 17 7 15 — 42



CHRGES 7 6 8 26 — 47

First Quarter

Cleveland — Field goal McLaughlin 35, 7:39. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 6:32. Key plays: Chubb 20 run, Chubb 13 run, Mayfield 22 pass to Njoku, Hunt 12 run, Hunt 9 run on 3rd-and-14. Cleveland 3, CHARGERS 0.

CHARGERS — Parham 22 pass from Herbert (Vizcaino kick), 2:44. Drive: 11 plays, 85 yards, 4:55. Key plays: Rountree kick return to CHARGERS 15, Herbert 18 pass to Ekeler, Herbert 11 run. CHARGERS 7, Cleveland 3.

Second Quarter

Cleveland — Higgins 7 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 12:46. Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 4:58. Key plays: Schwartz kick return to Cleveland 28, Mayfield 31 pass to Njoku, Mayfield 12 pass to Peoples-Jones. Cleveland 10, CHARGERS 7.

CHARGERS — M.Williams 72 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 11:43. Drive: 5 plays, 82 yards, 1:03. Key plays: Adderley kick return to CHARGERS 18, Herbert 10 run. CHARGERS 13, Cleveland 10.

Cleveland — Hunt 3 run (McLaughlin kick), :54. Drive: 11 plays, 53 yards, 6:00. Key plays: Chubb 6 run on 3rd-and-2, Hunt 5 run on 3rd-and-4, Mayfield 16 pass to Higgins. Cleveland 17, CHARGERS 13.

Cleveland — Field goal McLaughlin 31, :00. Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 00:38. Cleveland 20, CHARGERS 13.

Third Quarter

Cleveland — Chubb 52 run (McLaughlin kick), 12:18. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:42. Key play: Mayfield 8 pass to Peoples-Jones on 3rd-and-3. Cleveland 27, CHARGERS 13.

CHARGERS — Herbert 9 run (Parham pass from Herbert), 6:25. Drive: 15 plays, 84 yards, 5:53. Key plays: Rountree kick return to CHARGERS 16, Herbert 7 pass to Parham on 3rd-and-9, Ekeler 9 run on 4th-and-2, Kelley 14 run, Herbert 12 pass to Allen on 4th-and-7. Cleveland 27, CHARGERS 21.

Fourth Quarter

CHARGERS — M.Williams 42 pass from Herbert (Vizcaino kick), 11:22. Drive: 4 plays, 61 yards, 1:29. Key play: Herbert 14 pass to Guyton on 3rd-and-5. CHARGERS 28, Cleveland 27.

Cleveland — Njoku 71 pass from Mayfield (Hooper pass from Mayfield), 10:40. Drive: 3 plays, 78 yards, 00:42. Key play: Schwartz kick return to Cleveland 22. Cleveland 35, CHARGERS 28.

CHARGERS — Ekeler 4 run (Vizcaino kick), 7:24. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 3:16. Key plays: Herbert 10 pass to M.Williams on 3rd-and-10, Herbert 20 pass to Allen on 4th-and-8. Cleveland 35, CHARGERS 35.

Cleveland — Hunt 8 run (McLaughlin kick), 4:45. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:39. Key plays: Mayfield 13 pass to Hunt, Chubb 24 run. Cleveland 42, CHARGERS 35.

CHARGERS — Ekeler 19 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 3:15. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 1:30. Key plays: Herbert 37 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-5, Herbert 21 pass to Guyton. Cleveland 42, CHARGERS 41.

CHARGERS — Ekeler 3 run (run failed), 1:31. Drive: 5 plays, 48 yards, 00:31. Key plays: Herbert 29 pass to Cook, Ekeler 8 run on 3rd-and-2. CHARGERS 47, Cleveland 42.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CLEVELAND, Chubb 21-161, Hunt 12-61, Mayfield 2-8. CHARGERS, Ekeler 17-66, Herbert 4-29, Kelley 2-17.

PASSING: CLEVELAND, Mayfield 23-32-0-306. CHARGERS, Herbert 26-43-0-398.

RECEIVING: CLEVELAND, Njoku 7-149, Peoples-Jones 5-70, Hunt 5-29, Higgins 3-29, Beckham 2-20, Chubb 1-9. CHARGERS, Williams 8-165, Allen 6-75, Ekeler 5-53, Guyton 2-35, Parham 2-29, Palmer 2-12, Cook 1-29.

PUNT RETURNS: CLEVELAND, Felton 2-17. CHARGERS, Hill 1-12.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CLEVELAND, Schwartz 5-109. CHARGERS, Rountree 3-45, Adderley 1-13.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CLEVELAND, Williams 7-3-0, Green 4-1-0, Hill 4-1-0, J.Johnson 4-0-0, Owusu-Koramoah 3-1-0, Walker 2-4-0, Garrett 2-0-1, J.Jackson 2-0-0, Takitaki 1-2-0, McDowell 1-0-1, McKinley 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, Ward 1-0-0, Harrison 0-2-0, Billings 0-1-0, Elliott 0-1-0, M.Jackson 0-1-0. CHARGERS, James 9-8-1, Adderley 7-1-0, Tranquill 6-4-0, White 5-0-0, Davis 3-0-0, Samuel 3-0-0, Tillery 2-4-0, Campbell 2-0-0, Covington 2-0-0, Bosa 1-3-0, Joseph 1-2-0, Fackrell 1-1-0, Merrill 1-1-0, Gaziano 1-0-0, Gilman 1-0-0, Harris 1-0-0, Nwosu 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CLEVELAND, None. CHARGERS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Carl Madsen.





