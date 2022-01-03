Chargers' 34-13 win over Denver Broncos by the numbers

Los Angeles Times staff
·4 min read
EL SEGUNDO, CA - JANUARY 2, 2022: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos in the first half. Herbert set a franchise record for most touchdown passes in a season. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 34-13 victory over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Sunday:

35

Touchdown passes for Justin Herbert this season, breaking Philip Rivers’ Chargers record of 34 set in 2008. Herbert had two touchdown passes against Denver.

31

Games it took Herbert to reach 800 completions, the fastest in the NFL since the 1970 merger with the AFL.

30

Career games in which Herbert has thrown at least one touchdown pass, surpassing the record set by Peyton Manning for first two seasons in the NFL since 1950.

8-0

Herbert’s record when he has a passer rating of 100 or more this season. He is 1-7 when under 100. Herbert completed 22 of 31 passes and finished with a rating of 114.6 against Denver.

8

Touchdown catches for the Chargers’ Mike Williams this season after his 45-yard score. He had seven in the previous two seasons combined.

4

Seasons in which the Chargers’ Keenan Allen has at least 100 catches. The only other Charger to reach the plateau was LaDainian Tomlinson (100 in 2003).

Summary

Denver 0 3 0 10 — 13

CHARGERS 7 10 3 14 — 34

First Quarter

CHARGERS — Ekeler 3 run (Hopkins kick), 11:49. Drive: 8 plays, 55 yards, 3:11. Key plays: Roberts kick return to CHARGERS 45, Herbert 10 pass to Allen, Herbert 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Ekeler 14 run. CHARGERS 7, Denver 0.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Hopkins 19, 11:27. Drive: 14 plays, 69 yards, 6:45. Key plays: Herbert 8 pass to J.Jackson on 3rd-and-6, Herbert 10 pass to Allen, Herbert 11 pass to M.Williams on 3rd-and-3, Herbert 3 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-4. CHARGERS 10, Denver 0.

CHARGERS — Allen 8 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), :14. Drive: 11 plays, 49 yards, 3:00. Key plays: Ekeler 1 run on 3rd-and-3, Herbert 11 pass to Ekeler on 4th-and-2, Herbert 2 run on 3rd-and-2. CHARGERS 17, Denver 0.

Denver — Field goal McManus 61, :00. Drive: 4 plays, 32 yards, 00:14. Key play: Lock 24 pass to M.Gordon. CHARGERS 17, Denver 3.

Third Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Hopkins 23, 7:09. Drive: 14 plays, 78 yards, 5:41. Key plays: Herbert 40 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-7, Herbert 16 pass to Allen, Herbert 5 pass to Guyton on 3rd-and-5. CHARGERS 20, Denver 3.

Fourth Quarter

Denver — Field goal McManus 23, 14:53. Drive: 13 plays, 70 yards, 7:16. Key plays: Lock 35 pass to Fant, Lock 9 pass to Sutton on 3rd-and-7, Lock 5 pass to M.Gordon on 3rd-and-6. CHARGERS 20, Denver 6.

CHARGERS — Roberts 101 kickoff return (Hopkins kick), 14:40. Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 00:13. CHARGERS 27, Denver 6.

CHARGERS — M.Williams 45 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 10:18. Drive: 3 plays, 52 yards, 1:04. CHARGERS 34, Denver 6.

Denver — Fant 5 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 6:31. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:47. Key plays: Lock 16 pass to Fant, M.Gordon 5 run on 3rd-and-1, Lock 34 pass to S.Williams. CHARGERS 34, Denver 13.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: DENVER, M.Gordon 10-43, J.Williams 14-30, Lock 3-10. CHARGERS, Ekeler 17-58, Jackson 12-41, Nabers 1-2, Herbert 4-2, Guyton 1-1.

PASSING: DENVER, Lock 18-25-0-245, Hinton 1-1-0-1, Rypien 0-2-0-0. CHARGERS, Herbert 22-31-0-237.

RECEIVING: DENVER, Fant 6-92, Sutton 3-60, M.Gordon 3-29, Hinton 2-23, Okwuegbunam 2-5, S.Williams 1-34, J.Williams 1-2, Lock 1-1. CHARGERS, Allen 4-44, Williams 3-63, Ekeler 3-54, McKitty 3-22, Jackson 3-20, Palmer 3-16, Guyton 2-10, Anderson 1-8.

PUNT RETURNS: DENVER, D.Spencer 2-4. CHARGERS, Roberts 2-5.

KICKOFF RETURNS: DENVER, None. CHARGERS, Roberts 2-148.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: DENVER, Jackson 7-1-0, Griffith 5-7-0, Kiser 5-7-0, J.Harris 5-3-0, Fuller 5-2-0, Surtain 4-2-0, Hairston 3-2-0, Simmons 2-2-0, Stephen 2-1-0, S.Harris 1-3-0, Mintze 1-1-0, Locke 1-0-0, A.Patrick 1-0-0, Reed 1-0-0, M.Spencer 0-1-0. CHARGERS, White 5-6-0, Adderley 5-3-0, Davis 4-2-0, James 4-2-0, Bosa 3-3-0, Samuel 2-3-0, Tillery 2-2-1, Jones 2-2-0, Covington 2-1-0, Nwosu 1-4-0, Joseph 1-2-0, Niemann 1-1-0, Gaziano 1-0-0, Gilman 1-0-0, Ogbongbemiga 1-0-0, C.Harris 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: DENVER, None. CHARGERS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.

Attendance — 70,240.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

