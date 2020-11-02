Chargers' 31-30 loss to the Denver Broncos by the numbers

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye during the Chargers' 31-30 loss. (Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 31-30 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

4

Consecutive games the Chargers have blown double-digit leads. They led by 17 and lost to Tampa Bay, led by 17 and lost to New Orleans, led by 16 and blew the lead but came back to beat Jacksonville, and led by 21 before losing to Denver. Earlier in the season, they led by 11 and lost to Kansas City. The Chargers became the first team to lose three games they led by 17 or more points in the same season since the Atlanta Falcons did it in 2003.







8

Consecutive losses for the Chargers in AFC West games.







2

Yards rushing for the Broncos in the first half. Denver finished with 108 yard rushing, boosted by Phillip Lindsay’s 55-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that cut the Chargers’ lead to 24-10.







4

Consecutive games with three or more touchdown passes for the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Houston’s Deshaun Watson is the only other rookie to accomplish the feat.

Summary

CHARGERS 0 14 10 6 — 30



Denver 3 0 7 21 — 31





First Quarter

Denver — Field goal McManus 35, 10:02. Drive: 4 plays, 0 yards, 1:27. Key plays: Simmons 46 interception return to CHARGERS 16, Lock 5 pass to Hamler on 3rd-and-15. Denver 3, CHARGERS 0.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Allen 9 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 1:48. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 4:05. Key plays: Herbert 7 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-3, Herbert 34 pass to J.Jackson, Herbert 22 pass to Allen. CHARGERS 7, Denver 3.

CHARGERS — Nabers 2 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), :15. Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 00:56. Key plays: J.Jackson 22 run, Herbert 11 pass to Pope, Herbert 36 pass to M.Williams. CHARGERS 14, Denver 3.

Third Quarter

CHARGERS — M.Williams 24 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 10:13. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:47. Key play: Pope 14 run. CHARGERS 21, Denver 3.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 52, 7:33. Drive: 8 plays, 40 yards, 1:46. Key plays: Pope 8 run on 3rd-and-4, Pope 26 run. CHARGERS 24, Denver 3.

Denver — Lindsay 55 run (McManus kick), 6:05. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:28. Key play: Lock 18 pass to Hamilton on 3rd-and-8. CHARGERS 24, Denver 10.

Fourth Quarter

Denver — Okwuegbunam 9 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 11:42. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 4:54. Key plays: Callahan 0 interception return to Denver 20, Lock 15 pass to Jeudy, Lock 43 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-16, Lock 10 pass to Hamilton. CHARGERS 24, Denver 17.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 47, 7:57. Drive: 8 plays, 46 yards, 3:45. Key plays: Herbert 16 pass to M.Williams, Chubb 15-yard face mask (15 yards) penalty on 3rd-and-1. CHARGERS 27, Denver 17.

Denver — Hamilton 40 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 7:30. Drive: 2 plays, 75 yards, 00:27. Key play: Lindsay 20 run. CHARGERS 27, Denver 24.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 33, 2:30. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 5:00. Key plays: Herbert 5 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-2, Herbert 11 run, Herbert 15 pass to J.Jackson, J.Jackson 18 run, Herbert 13 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-21. CHARGERS 30, Denver 24.

Denver — Hamler 1 pass from Lock (McManus kick), :00. Drive: 14 plays, 81 yards, 2:30. Key plays: Cleveland kick return to Denver 19, Gordon 10 run on 3rd-and-1, Campbell 5-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-8, Lock 14 pass to Hamilton, Lock 5 pass to Gordon on 3rd-and-5, Facyson 17-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 4th-and-4. Denver 31, CHARGERS 30.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHARGERS, Jackson 17-89, Pope 10-67, Kelley 7-32, Herbert 3-21, Williams 1-1. DENVER, Lindsay 6-83, Gordon 8-26, Lock 2-(minus 1).

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 29-43-2-278, Allen 0-1-0-0. DENVER, Lock 26-41-1-248.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Allen 9-67, Williams 5-99, Pope 5-28, Henry 4-33, Jackson 3-53, Guyton 1-3, Nabers 1-2, Kelley 1-(minus 7). DENVER, Fant 7-47, Gordon 6-21, Hamilton 4-82, Jeudy 4-73, Hamler 3-13, Okwuegbunam 1-9, Lindsay 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, Hill 3-38. DENVER, Callahan 1-8.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, Reed 1-26. DENVER, Cleveland 1-23.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Jenkins 6-1-0, Adderley 5-2-0, White 3-2-0, Murray 3-1-0, Davis 3-0-0, Addae 2-1-0, Facyson 2-0-0, Jones 2-0-0, Campbell 1-2-0, Tillery 1-1-1, Bosa 1-1-0, Rochell 1-0-1, Nwosu 1-0-0, Vigil 1-0-0, Ingram 0-1-0, Square 0-1-0. DENVER, Jackson 8-4-0, Jewell 6-4-0, Johnson 5-5-0, Bouye 5-1-0, Simmons 4-1-0, Chubb 4-0-1, S.Harris 3-3-0, Ojemudia 3-1-0, Callahan 3-0-0, D.Williams 3-0-0, Reed 2-1-1, D.Jones 2-1-0, Bassey 2-0-0, Chickillo 2-0-0, Walker 2-0-0, S.Williams 2-0-0, Dawson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, Jenkins 1-23. DENVER, Simmons 1-46, Callahan 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Gary Cavaletto, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Andrew Lambert.

Attendance — 5,231.







This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.