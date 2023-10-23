Chargers' 31-17 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by the numbers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by the Chiefs Drue Tranquill, a former Charger. Herbert was sacked five times. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 31-17 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday:

4

Consecutive victories for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Chargers. Their last loss came on Sept. 26, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium, 30-24.

16-5

Record for Chiefs coach Andy Reid against the Chargers. Patrick Mahomes is 8-3.

424

Yards passing for Mahomes against a Chargers defense ranked last against the pass in the NFL. Mahomes' quarterback rating was a whopping 129.5 despite having a pass intercepted.

179

Yards receiving for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 12 passes on 13 targets. He averaged 14.9 yards per catch and scored a touchdown.

.545

Third-down conversion percentage for the Chiefs, who came through on six of 11 attempts. They got 21 of their 25 first downs through the air. The Chargers finished with 16 first downs.

Summary

CHARGERS 3 14 0 0 — 17



Kansas City 3 21 0 7 — 31

First Quarter





KANSAS CITY — Field goal Butker 35, 6:49. Drive: 11 plays, 66 yards, 5:10. Key plays: Mahomes 28 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-6, Mahomes 11 pass to S.Moore.

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 55, 1:48. Drive: 11 plays, 38 yards, 5:01. Key plays: D.Davis 11 run, Herbert 26 pass to K.Allen, Herbert 7 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-7.

Second Quarter





KANSAS CITY — Valdes-Scantling 46 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:11. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:37. Key plays: Mahomes 13 pass to Toney, Mahomes 9 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-3.

CHARGERS — Kelley 49 run (Dicker kick), 10:42. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:29. Key plays: Herbert 10 pass to D.Davis, Herbert 9 pass to Parham on 3rd-and-8.

KANSAS CITY — Rice 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:37. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:05. Key plays: Mahomes 13 pass to Kelce, Mahomes 53 pass to Kelce.

CHARGERS — Everett 7 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 7:06. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:31. Key play: Herbert 60 pass to Palmer.

KANSAS CITY — Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :15. Drive: 6 plays, 96 yards, 2:33. Key plays: Mahomes 37 pass to Rice, Mahomes 15 pass to Kelce, Mahomes 28 pass to Valdes-Scantling.

Fourth Quarter





KANSAS CITY — Pacheco 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:30. Drive: 6 plays, 35 yards, 2:46. Key plays: Mahomes 12 pass to Rice, Mahomes 6 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-6.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: CHARGERS, Kelley 7-75, Ekeler 14-45, D.Davis 3-14, Herbert 2-5. KANSAS CITY, Pacheco 13-32, Mahomes 4-29, Edwards-Helaire 2-5, McKinnon 2-2.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 17-30-2-259. KANSAS CITY, Mahomes 32-42-1-424.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Palmer 5-133, K.Allen 4-55, Everett 3-26, Johnston 1-20, D.Davis 1-10, Parham 1-9, Smartt 1-5, Ekeler 1-1. KANSAS CITY, Kelce 12-179, Rice 5-60, Pacheco 4-28, Valdes-Scantling 3-84, McKinnon 2-24, S.Moore 2-15, Toney 1-13, Gray 1-8, Bell 1-7, Hardman 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. KANSAS CITY, Hardman 1-50.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. KANSAS CITY, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Marlowe 10-1-0, Kendricks 7-2-0, Murray 7-1-1, Taylor 4-0-0, James 3-2-0, M.Davis 3-1-0, Samuel 3-0-0, Tuipulotu 2-0-0, A.Johnson 1-1-0, Bosa 1-0-0, Mack 1-0-0, Matlock 1-0-0, Rumph 1-0-0. KANSAS CITY, Sneed 5-1-0, McDuffie 5-0-0, Danna 4-2-1, Bolton 3-6-0, Gay 3-2-1, Cook 3-2-0, Reid 2-2-0, Ja.Watson 2-1-0, Omenihu 2-0-1, Tranquill 2-0-1, Wharton 1-3-0, Karlaftis 1-2-1, Nnadi 1-1-0, Anudike-Uzomah 0-1-0, Chenal 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, Samuel 1-0. KANSAS CITY, Cook 1-9, Sneed 1-4.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Tra Blake, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Andrew Lambert.

Attendance —73,642.

