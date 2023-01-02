Chargers' 31-10 victory over the Rams by the numbers

Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox sacks Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first half of the Chargers' 31-10 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A look at the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 31-10 victory over the Rams in the first regular-season matchup between the teams at SoFi Stadium:

103

Receptions for the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler this season, becoming just the fifth running back to reach the century mark and the sixth time it has happened in the NFL. Ekeler had four catches for 39 yards against the Rams. Christian McCaffrey did it twice with the Carolina Panthers (NFL record 116 in 2019; 107 in 2018), Matt Forte (102 in 2014) with the Chicago Bears, LaDainian Tomlinson (100 in 2003) with the San Diego Chargers, and Larry Centers (101 in 1995) with the Arizona Cardinals are the other three.

1

Times the Rams have allowed an opposing player to rush for 100 or more yards this season, the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler becoming the first. He ran 10 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns. It was Ekeler’s second 100-yard game this season and sixth of his career.

2

Consecutive 100-yard rushing games for the Rams’ Cam Akers, the first time he accomplished that in his career, which features three century-mark games. He ran 19 times for 123 yards against the Chargers.

9

Games in which the Chargers have allowed an opposing player to rush for 100 or more yards this season, most in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks are second with eight.

11

Consecutive games without a touchdown in the third quarter for the Chargers before Justin Herbert connected with tight end Gerald Everett on a six-yard touchdown pass against the Rams. The Chargers had scored a combined 12 points in the previous 11 third quarters.

4

Consecutive games with a sack for Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy, the longest streak of his career. Morgan Fox, a former Ram, also had a sack to give him a career-best 61/2 for a season.

100

Career touchdowns via rushing and passing for Herbert, tying the NFL record set by Dan Marino for most through the first three seasons of a career.

7-6

Rams’ record against the Chargers in their 13 meetings. No team has won more than two in a row during the series.

2-4

Record for Rams coach Sean McVay against his former assistants who became head coaches (including the playoffs).

4

Consecutive victories for the Chargers over the Rams as the home team.

0

Turnovers produced by the Rams’ defense against the Chargers after getting 11 takeaways over their last five games.

302

Career catches for the Rams’ Tyler Higbee, who holds the tight end franchise career record for most receptions, yards receiving (3,074) and touchdowns (20).

