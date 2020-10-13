Chargers' 30-27 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints by the numbers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert walks off the field in defeat despite being the first rookie to throw four touchdown passes in a Monday night football game. (Brett Duke / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 30-27 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday.







3-13

Chargers’ record in games decided by eight or fewer points since 2019, the most losses in the NFL during that span. For the second consecutive week, the Chargers lost after leading by 17 points in the first half.







2-36

Saints’ record after trailing by 17 or more points since the Drew Brees era began in 2006.







4

Touchdown passes for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who became the first rookie with four in a Monday night football game.







4

Herbert’s age when Drew Brees made his first NFL start on Sept. 8, 2002.







43

Consecutive games the Saints have not allowed a 100-yard rusher, the longest active streak in the NFL. The Chargers’ Justin Jackson did have a good game, however, with 71 yards in 15 carries (4.7 yards per run).

Summary

CHARGERS 6 14 0 7 0 — 27



New Orleans 3 7 3 14 3 — 30





First Quarter

CHARGERS — Allen 17 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 6:26. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 4:33. Key plays: Herbert 12 pass to Allen, Jackson 36 run. CHARGERS 6, New Orleans 0.

NO — Field goal Lutz 48, :00. Drive: 5 plays, 18 yards, 2:41. Key plays: Brees 10 pass to L.Murray, T.Hill 1 run on 3rd-and-3. CHARGERS 6, New Orleans 3.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Mi.Williams 4 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 11:01. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:59. Key plays: Callaway kick return to CHARGERS 36, Herbert 49 pass to Guyton. CHARGERS 13, New Orleans 3.

CHARGERS — Henry 3 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 4:25. Drive: 3 plays, 1 yard, 1:23. Key play: Adderley 39 interception return to New Orleans 1. CHARGERS 20, New Orleans 3.

NO — Brees 1 run (Lutz kick), :14. Drive: 8 plays, 51 yards, 1:45. Key plays: Brees 14 pass to Kamara, Brees 14 pass to Callaway, Brees 11 pass to Sanders. CHARGERS 20, New Orleans 10.

Third Quarter

NO — Field goal Lutz 53, 4:52. Drive: 7 plays, 40 yards, 3:25. Key plays: Brees 19 pass to Sanders, Brees 12 pass to Sanders, Brees 6 pass to Kamara on 3rd-and-10. CHARGERS 20, New Orleans 13.

Fourth Quarter

NO — Cook 41 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:21. Drive: 10 plays, 89 yards, 5:02. Key plays: Brees 15 pass to Sanders, Brees 15 pass to Sanders, Kamara 10 run. CHARGERS 20, New Orleans 20.

CHARGERS — Mi.Williams 64 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 3:40. Drive: 4 plays, 78 yards, 2:02. Key play: Herbert 14 pass to Green. CHARGERS 27, New Orleans 20.

NO — T.Hill 9 run (Lutz kick), :52. Drive: 8 plays, 73 yards, 2:48. Key plays: Callaway kick return to New Orleans 27, Kamara 10 run, Brees 28 pass to Kamara. CHARGERS 27, New Orleans 27.

Overtime

NO — Field goal Lutz 36, 5:08. Drive: 9 plays, 48 yards, 4:52. Key plays: Kamara kick return to New Orleans 34, Brees 11 pass to Callaway, Brees 11 pass to Cook, Brees 13 pass to L.Murray. New Orleans 30, CHARGERS 27.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHARGERS, Jackson 15-71, Kelley 11-29, Herbert 4-8, Johnson 1-7, Guyton 1-(minus 4). NEW ORLEANS, Kamara 11-45, Murray 8-34, T.Hill 3-13, Burton 2-2, Brees 1-1.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 20-34-0-264. NEW ORLEANS, Brees 33-47-1-325, T.Hill 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Williams 5-109, Jackson 5-23, Henry 4-23, Allen 2-29, Guyton 1-49, Green 1-14, Kelley 1-9, Hill 1-8. NEW ORLEANS, Sanders 12-122, Kamara 8-74, Callaway 4-34, Cook 2-52, Murray 2-23, Fowler 2-11, Smith 2-8, J.Hill 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, Hill 1-9. NEW ORLEANS, Callaway 6-69.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, Johnson 4-70. NEW ORLEANS, Callaway 2-57, Kamara 1-31.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, White 10-5-0, Jenkins 7-2-0, Davis 6-1-0, Facyson 4-1-0, King 3-2-0, Rochell 3-2-0, Adderley 3-1-0, Murray 2-3-0, Nwosu 2-1-1, Hayward 2-1-0, Joseph 2-0-0, Tillery 1-1-0, Bosa 1-0-1, Egbule 0-1-0, Perryman 0-1-0. NEW ORLEANS, Jordan 5-5-.5, Lattimore 4-2-0, Rankins 3-2-1, M.Jenkins 3-2-0, Davis 2-8-0, Anzalone 2-4-0, Robinson 2-2-0, Tuttle 2-1-0, Gardner-Johnson 2-0-0, M.Williams 2-0-0, Brown 1-3-0, Onyemata 1-2-0, Hendrickson 1-1-1.5, Baun 1-1-0, P.Williams 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, Adderley 1-39. NEW ORLEANS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: CHARGERS, Badgley 50.

Officials — Referee Clay Martin, Ump Ruben Fowler, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Frank LeBlanc, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Kevin Stine.

Attendance — 749.







