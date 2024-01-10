Chargers 2nd team to request head coach interview with Bengals’ Brian Callahan

As expected, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is a very hot commodity on the head coach market right after the season’s end.

The playoffs have yet to start and Callahan has picked up his second interview opportunity, this time with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Thanks to Justin Herbert, the 5-12 Chargers are an extremely attractive destination for any head coach. And teams who want to match the offensive-minded league right now would be wise to look Callahan’s way, given his resume with Joe Burrow and involvement in installs and play calls.

Before the Chargers requested an interview with Callahan, the Carolina Panthers also did the same, possibly giving him a chance to work with former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

