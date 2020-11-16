Chargers' 29-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins by the numbers

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Perry. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press.)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 29-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.





3-16

The Chargers’ record since the start of last season in games decided by eight or fewer points. The eight-point loss to Miami was their largest this season.





4.6

Average point differential in the Chargers’ seven losses this season.





5

Consecutive victories for the Dolphins, their longest such streak since they won six in a row in 2016.





8

Consecutive games in which Miami has scored 23 or more points, the first time it has done so since the 1984 season.





1-14-1

Record of rookie starting quarterbacks from California teams in the Eastern time zone since 1970. The winner was Jim Everett with the Rams in 1986.

Summary

CHARGERS 0 7 7 7 — 21



MIAMI 14 3 3 9 — 29





First Quarter

Miami — Ahmed 1 run (Sanders kick), 12:54. Drive: 1 play, 1 yard, 0:04. Miami 7, CHARGERS 0.

Miami — Grant 3 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 0:58. Drive: 13 plays, 88 yards, 7:04. Key plays: Tagovailoa 23 pass to Gesicki, Tagovailoa 13 pass to Grant, Ahmed 18 run, Tagovailoa 15 pass to Grant, Meeks 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 4th-and-1. Miami 14, CHARGERS 0.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Herbert 1 run (Badgley kick), 4:25. Drive: 11 plays, 37 yards, 5:51. Key plays: Ballage 10 run on 3rd-and-1, Ballage 1 run on 3rd-and-2, Ballage 1 run on 4th-and-1. Miami 14, CHARGERS 7.

Miami — Field goal Sanders 50, 0:24. Drive: 5 plays, 15 yards, 0:42. Key play: Tagovailoa 13 pass to M.Perry. Miami 17, CHARGERS 7.

Third Quarter

CHARGERS — Henry 2 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 7:02. Drive: 11 plays, 68 yards, 6:38. Key plays: Herbert 15 pass to Allen, Herbert 10 pass to Williams on 3rd-and-3. Miami 17, CHARGERS 14.

Miami — Field goal Sanders 35, 2:30. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 4:32. Key plays: Tagovailoa 17 pass to Gesicki, Ahmed 18 run, Tagovailoa 19 pass to Shaheen. Miami 20, CHARGERS 14.

Fourth Quarter

Miami — Smythe 2 pass from Tagovailoa (pass failed), 11:38. Drive: 5 plays, 32 yards, 2:32. Key plays: X.Howard 28 interception return to CHARGERS 32, Tagovailoa 12 pass to Grant, Ahmed 11 run. Miami 26, CHARGERS 14.

Miami — Field goal Sanders 49, 3:59. Drive: 7 plays, 14 yards, 2:38. Key play: Laird 17 run on 3rd-and-8. Miami 29, CHARGERS 14.

CHARGERS — Allen 13 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 1:57. Drive: 8 plays, 69 yards, 2:02. Key plays: Reed kick return to CHARGERS 31, Ballage 11 run, Herbert 28 pass to Williams, Herbert 13 pass to Parham. Miami 29, CHARGERS 21.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHARGERS, Ballage 18-68, Kelley 7-21, Herbert 4-10. MIAMI, Ahmed 21-85, Laird 2-19, M.Perry 1-6, Washington 2-2, Tagovailoa 6-(minus-1).

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 20-32-1-187. MIAMI, Tagovailoa 15-25-0-169.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Ballage 5-34, Henry 4-30, Guyton 4-24, Allen 3-39, Williams 2-38, Parham 1-13, Nabers 1-9. MIAMI, Grant 4-43, Gesicki 2-40, Parker 2-31, M.Perry 2-21, Smythe 2-9, Shaheen 1-19, Ahmed 1-5, Hollins 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. MIAMI, Grant 3-57.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, Reed 4-80. MIAMI, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Adderley 8-0-0, Davis 5-0-0, Jenkins 4-1-0, White 3-3-0, Joseph 2-2-0, Murray 2-2-0, Jones 2-1-0, Perryman 2-1-0, Square 1-1-0, Tillery 1-1-0, Addae 1-0-0, Campbell 1-0-0, Hayward 1-0-0, Nwosu 1-0-0, Rochell 1-0-0. MIAMI, R.Davis 4-3-0, Rowe 4-2-0, Needham 4-0-1, Br.Jones 3-2-0, Baker 3-1-0, By.Jones 3-0-0, Lawson 2-3-0, Sieler 2-3-0, Van Noy 2-3-0, McCain 2-0-0, Roberts 1-6-0, X.Howard 1-2-0, Ogbah 1-0-1, Be.Jones 1-0-0, Strowbridge 1-0-0, Van Ginkel 0-5-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, None. MIAMI, X.Howard 1-28.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: MIAMI, Sanders 47.

Officials — Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Julian Mapp, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Dale Shaw, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay Ross Smith.

Attendance — 12,751.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.