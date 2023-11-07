Chargers' 27-6 road win over the New York Jets by the numbers

Austin Ekeler spikes the football after running for a Chargers touchdown against the Jets. He has seven touchdowns in five Monday night games. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 27-6 road victory over the New York Jets on Monday:

11

Combined punts by the Chargers and Jets in the first half, six by Los Angeles. The teams finished with a combined 15 punts, eight by the Chargers.

57

Games it took Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to reach 1,500 completions, an NFL record. Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford had held the record of 62 games. Herbert completed 16 passes against the Jets and has 1,505 career completions.

7

Touchdowns scored by Chargers running back Austin Ekeler in his last five "Monday Night Football" games, including first- and fourth-quarter runs to paydirt against the New York Jets.

10,007

Career yards receiving for Chargers wideout Keenan Allen, reaching the plateau in a franchise record 134 games. The NFL record is held by Julio Jones (104 games).

5

Consecutive victories for the Chargers over the Jets. The Chargers are 3-0 against the Jets on "Monday Night Football."

8

Sacks by the Chargers defense, including 2½ by Joey Bosa and two by both Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.

Summary

CHARGERS 14 3 0 10 — 27



N.Y. Jets 0 3 3 0 — 6





First Quarter





CHARGERS — D.Davis 87 punt return (Dicker kick), 13:15. Drive: 4 plays, 4 yards, 00:51.

CHARGERS — Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 2:45. Drive: 8 plays, 50 yards, 3:42. Key plays: Herbert 17 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-6, Ekeler 20 run on 3rd-and-2.

Second Quarter





N.Y. Jets — Field goal Zuerlein 47, 5:57. Drive: 7 plays, 26 yards, 3:23. Key plays: Bre.Hall 10 run, Z.Wilson 3 pass to Carter on 3rd-and-8.

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 55, :00. Drive: 3 plays, 21 yards, 00:17. Key play: Herbert 12 pass to K.Allen.

Third Quarter





N.Y. Jets — Field goal Zuerlein 46, 9:52. Drive: 10 plays, 47 yards, 5:08. Key plays: Z.Wilson 31 pass to G.Wilson, Z.Wilson 16 pass to Conklin.

Fourth Quarter





CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 38, 9:18. Drive: 16 plays, 68 yards, 8:17. Key plays: Herbert 10 run on 3rd-and-8, Herbert 10 pass to Johnston on 3rd-and-9, Herbert 6 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-4, Herbert 23 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-4, Herbert 7 run on 3rd-and-13.

CHARGERS — Ekeler 2 run (Dicker kick), 3:22. Drive: 1 play, 2 yards, 00:06.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: CHARGERS, Ekeler 14-47, Kelley 3-18, Herbert 3-17, Johnston 1-2. N.Y. JETS, Bre.Hall 16-50, Z.Wilson 2-7, Cook 2-7.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 16-30-0-136. N.Y. JETS, Z.Wilson 33-49-0-263.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, K.Allen 8-77, Ekeler 2-23, Everett 2-18, Johnston 2-14, Kelley 1-4, D.Davis 1-0. N.Y. JETS, G.Wilson 7-80, Conklin 6-66, Carter 6-24, Bre.Hall 4-10, Gipson 2-32, Lazard 2-18, Uzomah 2-11, Bawden 1-7, Ruckert 1-7, Taylor 1-7, Cook 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, D.Davis 3-104. N.Y. JETS, Gipson 3-8.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. N.Y. JETS, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, James 7-3-0, Murray 7-1-0, Gilman 4-0-0, Samuel 4-0-0, Bosa 3-3-2.5, Mack 3-2-2, Tuipulotu 3-2-2, Marlowe 3-1-1, Taylor 3-1-0, Kendricks 2-2-0, Henley 2-1-0, Bassey 2-0-0, Ogbonnia 1-2-0, M.Davis 1-1-0, Leonard 1-0-0, Rumph 1-0-0, N.Williams 1-0-0, Niemann 0-2-0, Fox 0-1-.5, A.Johnson 0-1-0. N.Y. JETS, Mosley 6-5-0, Whitehead 4-0-0, Carter 3-2-0, Reed 3-0-0, Adams 2-1-0, Quinc.Williams 2-1-0, Jefferson 2-0-1, Gardner 2-0-0, Huff 1-2-1.5, Franklin-Myers 1-1-1, Johnson 1-1-.5, Quinn.Williams 1-1-0, Amos 1-0-0, Echols 1-0-0, Thomas 0-2-.5, Davis 0-2-0, McDonald 0-1-.5.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, None. N.Y. JETS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Frank Steratore, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.

Attendance — 75,407.

