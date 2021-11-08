Chargers' 27-24 victory over Philadelphia Eagles by the numbers

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) tackles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen in the first half. Allen finished with a dozen catches. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 27-24 victory over Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday:

27

Career games the Chargers’ Keenan Allen has had at least nine receptions. No other Charger has more than 10 such games. Allen had 12 catches on 13 targets for 104 yards against the Eagles.

98

Yards of Chargers’ drive in the first quarter without a score. It was the longest drive without points since Buffalo’s 98-yard drive in Week 9 of the 2002 season.

5

Games in which Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has had 300-plus yards passing, two or more touchdown passes and at least one rushing touchdown. No NFL player has more than three such games in their first two seasons since 1950, according to the NFL. Herbert completed 32 of 38 passes for 356 yards.

7

Games in which Herbert has at least a touchdown pass and a touchdown run, breaking the franchise record of Jack Kemp for most in the first two NFL seasons.

5

Herbert is the fifth quarterback this season to complete more than 80% of his passes against the Eagles, joining Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Derek Carr.

0-15-1

Eagles’ record when allowing 22 or more points since 2020. They are 7-2 when allowing 21 points or fewer.

Summary

CHARGERS 7 0 9 11 — 27



Philadelphia 0 10 7 7 — 24

First Quarter

CHARGERS — S.Anderson 2 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), :50. Drive: 6 plays, 38 yards, 3:19. Key play: Herbert 23 pass to Cook. CHARGERS 7, Philadelphia 0.

Second Quarter

Philadelphia — Howard 4 run (Elliott kick), 11:20. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:30. Key plays: Howard 18 run, Hurts 27 pass to D.Smith, Hurts 4 run on 3rd-and-3. CHARGERS 7, Philadelphia 7.

Philadelphia — Field goal Elliott 24, :21. Drive: 16 plays, 68 yards, 7:04. Key plays: Howard 5 run on 3rd-and-1, Hurts 10 run on 3rd-and-5. Philadelphia 10, CHARGERS 7.

Third Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Hopkins 30, 10:33. Drive: 10 plays, 57 yards, 4:27. Key plays: Roberts kick return to CHARGERS 31, Herbert 16 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-4, Herbert 15 pass to Palmer, Herbert 19 pass to Parham, Herbert 1 run on 3rd-and-10. CHARGERS 10, Philadelphia 10.

CHARGERS — Parham 8 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 6:44. Drive: 4 plays, 66 yards, 1:56. Key play: Herbert 49 pass to Mik.Williams. CHARGERS 16, Philadelphia 10.

Philadelphia — Gainwell 1 run (Elliott kick), 3:10. Drive: 11 plays, 85 yards, 3:34. Key plays: Hightower kick return to Philadelphia 15, Hurts 23 pass to D.Smith, Hurts 19 pass to D.Smith, Hurts 21 pass to Goedert, Hurts 12 run on 3rd-and-8. Philadelphia 17, CHARGERS 16.

Fourth Quarter

CHARGERS — Herbert 8 run (Cook pass from Herbert), 11:32. Drive: 11 plays, 61 yards, 6:38. Key plays: Roberts kick return to CHARGERS 39, Herbert 18 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-9, Herbert 1 run on 3rd-and-1, Ekeler 14 run. CHARGERS 24, Philadelphia 17.

Philadelphia — D.Smith 28 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 6:07. Drive: 11 plays, 78 yards, 5:25. Key plays: Watkins kick return to Philadelphia 22, Hurts 19 pass to D.Smith, B.Scott 10 run, Hurts 4 run on 3rd-and-4, Hurts 11 run on 3rd-and-4. CHARGERS 24, Philadelphia 24.

CHARGERS — Field goal Hopkins 29, :02. Drive: 16 plays, 64 yards, 6:05. Key plays: Herbert 14 pass to Ekeler, Ekeler 10 run, Herbert 5 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-6, Ekeler 2 run on 4th-and-1, Herbert 11 pass to S.Anderson, Ekeler 1 run on 3rd-and-2, Herbert 1 run on 4th-and-1, Ekeler 16 run. CHARGERS 27, Philadelphia 24.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHARGERS, Ekeler 17-59, Herbert 5-14, Roberts 1-9, Kelley 3-6, Rountree 1-1. PHILADELPHIA, Howard 17-71, Hurts 10-62, B.Scott 10-40, Gainwell 2-3.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 32-38-0-356. PHILADELPHIA, Hurts 11-17-0-162.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Allen 12-104, Cook 4-48, Anderson 4-39, Parham 3-39, Ekeler 3-23, Williams 2-58, Palmer 2-22, Guyton 1-19, Kelley 1-4. PHILADELPHIA, Smith 5-116, Goedert 3-43, Watkins 2-9, Reagor 1-(minus 6).

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, Roberts 1-10. PHILADELPHIA, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, Roberts 4-96. PHILADELPHIA, Watkins 2-43, Hightower 1-17, Ward 1-1.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Joseph 8-1-0, Adderley 5-1-0, Tranquill 4-5-0, White 4-4-0, James 4-1-0, Covington 4-0-0, Harris 3-0-0, Bosa 2-1-1, Tillery 1-2-0, Smith 1-1-0, Campbell 1-0-0, Webb 1-0-0, Jones 0-2-0, Nwosu 0-2-0. PHILADELPHIA, Taylor 6-2-0, Edwards 5-7-0, McLeod 3-5-0, Chachere 3-1-0, Harris 3-1-0, Nelson 3-1-0, Maddox 3-0-0, Slay 3-0-0, McPhearson 2-3-0, Avery 2-1-0, Cox 2-1-0, Hargrave 2-1-0, Singleton 2-1-0, Epps 2-0-0, M.Williams 1-0-0, Barnett 0-2-0, Ridgeway 0-2-0, Tuipulotu 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, None. PHILADELPHIA, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Ross Smith.

