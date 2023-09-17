Chargers' 27-24 road loss in overtime to the Tennessee Titans by the numbers

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen makes one of his two touchdown catches, this one in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery. (George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 27-24 road loss in overtime to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday — scoring and statistics.

0-3

Chargers record in last three trips to play the Titans in Nashville. The Titans' victory ends their eight-game losing streak. Their last victory came Nov. 17 in Green Bay.

10

Consecutive games with at least five catches for Chargers receiver Keenan Allen. Against Tennessee, he caught eight passes on 10 targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

302

Career catches for Chargers receiver Mike Williams, who needed six to reach the 300 plateau entering the game. He finished with eight catches on 13 targets for 83 yards.

61

Yards rushing for the Chargers, who were without starting back Austin Ekeler. Tennessee ran for 141 yards.

Summary

CHARGERS 3 11 0 10 0 — 24



Tennessee 0 10 7 7 3 — 27





First Quarter





CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 27, 3:46. Drive: 11 plays, 39 yards, 4:25. Key plays: Kelley 5 run on 3rd-and-2, Dotson 1 run on 3rd-and-3, Herbert 20 pass to M.Williams on 4th-and-2.





Second Quarter





CHARGERS — K.Allen 8 pass from Herbert (Pipkins pass from Herbert), 8:16. Drive: 8 plays, 48 yards, 3:34. Key play: D.Davis 10 run on 4th-and-1.

Tennessee — Henry 1 run (Folk kick), 7:09. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:07. Key play: Tannehill 70 pass to Burks.

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 30, 4:23. Drive: 8 plays, 63 yards, 2:46. Key plays: D.Davis kick return to CHARGERS 25, Kelley 15 run, Herbert 42 pass to K.Allen.

Tennessee — Field goal Folk 33, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 60 yards, 4:23. Key plays: Henry 23 run, Spears 8 run on 3rd-and-2, Tannehill 14 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine, Tannehill 1 pass to Burks on 3rd-and-4.

Third Quarter





Tennessee — Tannehill 12 run (Folk kick), 10:08. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:52. Key plays: Tannehill 9 pass to Hopkins on 3rd-and-4, Tannehill 20 pass to Okonkwo.

Fourth Quarter





CHARGERS — K.Allen 12 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 14:38. Drive: 7 plays, 80 yards, 3:01. Key plays: Herbert 11 pass to M.Williams, Herbert 24 pass to Smartt, Herbert 29 pass to Everett.

Tennessee — Westbrook-Ikhine 4 pass from Tannehill (Folk kick), 2:22. Drive: 7 plays, 82 yards, 3:38. Key plays: Tannehill 49 pass to Moore, Tannehill 14 pass to Hopkins on 3rd-and-4.

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 33, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 2:22. Key plays: Herbert 15 pass to M.Williams, Herbert 14 pass to K.Allen, Herbert 11 pass to K.Allen.

Tennessee — Field goal Folk 41, 4:56. Drive: 8 plays, 37 yards, 4:36. Key plays: Spears 14 run, Henry 2 run on 3rd-and-2, Tannehill 14 pass to Hopkins.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: CHARGERS, Kelley 13-39, D.Davis 1-10, Dotson 4-6, Spiller 1-3, M.Williams 1-3, Herbert 1-0. TENNESSEE, Henry 25-79, Spears 8-49, Tannehill 1-12.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 27-41-0-305. TENNESSEE, Tannehill 20-24-0-246.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, K.Allen 8-111, M.Williams 8-83, Everett 3-47, Palmer 3-13, Dotson 2-13, Smartt 1-24, Johnston 1-7, Parham 1-7. TENNESSEE, Hopkins 4-40, Okonkwo 4-35, Burks 3-76, Westbrook-Ikhine 3-25, Henry 3-15, Spears 2-6, Moore 1-49.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, D.Davis 4-63. TENNESSEE, K.Jackson 2-11.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, D.Davis 1-24. TENNESSEE, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, James 7-5-0, Murray 7-4-1, Samuel 5-1-0, Niemann 4-4-0, Mack 4-1-0, Tuipulotu 3-3-1, Gilman 3-3-0, Bosa 3-1-2, Jackson 3-1-0, M.Davis 3-0-0, A.Johnson 1-2-0, Taylor 1-1-0, Fox 1-0-1, Joseph-Day 0-3-0, Ogbongbemiga 0-2-0, N.Williams 0-2-0. TENNESSEE, Byard 7-5-0, Avery 7-1-0, Al-Shaair 5-3-0, McCreary 4-2-0, Gibbens 3-2-0, Molden 3-1-0, Autry 3-0-1, Simmons 2-3-1, Murphy-Bunting 2-3-0, Tart 2-0-0, Landry 1-2-1, Peko 0-2-0, Jones 0-1-0, Weaver 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, None. TENNESSEE, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Alan Eck, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Fred Bryan, LJ Robin DeLorenzo, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Denise Crudup.

Attendance — 67,438.

