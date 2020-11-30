Chargers' 27-17 loss to Buffalo Bills by the numbers

Justin Herbert calls for a snap against the Buffalo Bills during the second half. The Chargers quarterback continues to set rookie records. (Brett Carlsen / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday:





6

Games with 300 or more yards passing for the Chargers’ Justin Herbert this season, tying Andrew Luck for the rookie record in the Super Bowl era.





3,015

Yards passing in 10 games for Herbert, joining Patrick Mahomes as only players since 1950 with 3,000-plus yards in their first 10 starts.





2018

The last season the Chargers came back from a deficit of 10 points or more to win a game. That came in Week 15 at Kansas City when they overcame two 14-point deficits to beat the Chiefs 29-28.





5

Consecutive games with a touchdown catch for the Chargers’ Keenan Allen, a personal best. Allen caught a five-yard scoring pass in the first quarter and later caught a pass for a two-point conversion.





0-6

Chargers’ record when either starting defensive end, Melvin Ingram or Joey Bosa, has missed a game this season. Ingram missed the game in Buffalo.

Summary

CHARGERS 6 0 8 3 — 17



BUFFALO 7 10 7 3 — 27

First Quarter

Buffalo — Knox 2 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 12:26. Drive: 4 plays, 63 yards, 1:59. Key play: Jenkins 47-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Buffalo 7, CHARGERS 0.

CHARGERS — K.Allen 5 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 6:31. Drive: 13 plays, 79 yards, 5:55. Key plays: Reed kick return to CHARGERS 21, Herbert 11 pass to K.Allen, Ekeler 15 run, Herbert 14 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-10. Buffalo 7, CHARGERS 6.

Second Quarter

Buffalo — G.Davis 20 pass from Beasley (Bass kick), 9:44. Drive: 7 plays, 76 yards, 4:21. Key plays: J.Allen 14 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-8, Tillery 15-yard roughing the passer penalty, Singletary 21 run. Buffalo 14, CHARGERS 6.

Buffalo — Field goal Bass 45, 2:16. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 5:15. Key plays: J.Allen 15 pass to G.Davis, J.Allen 14 pass to Beasley, Moss 6 run on 3rd-and-3, J.Allen 11 run, J.Allen 1 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-22. Buffalo 17, CHARGERS 6.

Third Quarter

Buffalo — J.Allen 3 run (Bass kick), 9:02. Drive: 12 plays, 57 yards, 5:58. Key plays: Roberts kick return to Buffalo 43, J.Allen 7 run on 3rd-and-2, J.Allen 8 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-4. Buffalo 24, CHARGERS 6.

Story continues

CHARGERS — Kelley 1 run (K.Allen pass from Herbert), 4:51. Drive: 10 plays, 67 yards, 4:11. Key plays: Reed kick return to CHARGERS 33, Herbert 13 pass to Henry, Herbert 10 pass to Henry, Herbert 4 pass to M.Williams on 4th-and-1, Kelley 33 run, Herbert 9 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-10. Buffalo 24, CHARGERS 14.

Fourth Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 27, 10:16. Drive: 7 plays, 36 yards, 3:50. Key plays: Ekeler 13 run, Oliver 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-8. Buffalo 24, CHARGERS 17.

Buffalo — Field goal Bass 43, 3:26. Drive: 6 plays, 40 yards, 1:51. Key plays: White 0 interception return to Buffalo 35, Singletary 24 run, J.Allen 9 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-19. Buffalo 27, CHARGERS 17.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHARGERS, Ekeler 14-44, Kelley 7-35, Pope 1-(minus 1), Herbert 2-(minus 2). BUFFALO, Singletary 11-82, Moss 9-59, Allen 9-32, McKenzie 1-(minus 1).

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 31-52-1-316. BUFFALO, Allen 18-24-1-157, Beasley 1-1-0-20.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Ekeler 11-85, Henry 7-67, Allen 4-40, Guyton 3-33, Williams 3-26, Johnson 2-63, Pope 1-2. BUFFALO, Diggs 7-39, Davis 3-79, Singletary 3-20, Beasley 2-25, Moss 2-9, L.Smith 1-3, Knox 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. BUFFALO, Roberts 3-26.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, Reed 4-59, Pope 1-14. BUFFALO, Roberts 4-111.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Jenkins 8-3-0, Bosa 7-1-3, Vigil 6-2-0, Murray 4-1-0, Campbell 3-0-0, Harris 3-0-0, Adderley 2-2-0, Davis 2-2-0, Perryman 2-2-0, Joseph 2-1-0, Square 1-1-0, Tillery 1-0-0, Egbule 0-1-0, Jones 0-1-0. BUFFALO, Klein 10-4-1.5, Poyer 7-2-0, White 4-4-0, Hyde 4-0-0, Edmunds 3-8-0, Wallace 3-4-0, T.Johnson 3-3-0, Zimmer 2-1-0, Butler 2-0-0, Epenesa 2-0-0, D.Johnson 2-0-0, Hughes 1-3-.5, Oliver 1-2-1, Jefferson 1-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, Davis 1-0. BUFFALO, White 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Dominique Pender, SJ Jabir Walker, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay James Nicholson.

Attendance — 0.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.