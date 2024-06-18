Chargers 2024 training camp: When rookies and veterans will report

The Chargers are less than three months from opening up regular season play against the Raiders.

Before that, the team will spend a good chunk of time on their new practice field at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA for training camp, where players will fight for starting spots and a shot at the 53-man roster.

The Chargers previously spent their training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

On Tuesday, the league announced that Chargers rookies will report to camp on July 16 and veterans will report on July 23.

The full schedule with dates and start times will be released soon, and we will keep you updated upon being announced.

