Chargers’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed

Fans have known for a while who the Chargers’ 2024 opponents would be, but now they have the dates for when they’ll meet them. Los Angeles’ schedule for the upcoming season was released Wednesday.

Here’s the Chargers’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (PT)

1

Sept. 8

vs

Las Vegas Raiders

1:05 pm on CBS

2

Sept. 15

@

Carolina Panthers

10:00 am on CBS

3

Sept. 22

@

Pittsburgh Steelers

10:00 am on CBS

4

Sept. 29

vs

Kansas City Chiefs

1:25 pm on CBS

5

Oct. 6

BYE

BYE

BYE

6

Oct. 13

@

Denver Broncos

1:05 pm on CBS

7

Oct. 21*

@

Arizona Cardinals

6:00 pm on ESPN

8

Oct. 27

vs

New Orleans Saints

1:05 pm on Fox

9

Nov. 3

@

Cleveland Browns

10:00 am on CBS

10

Nov. 10

vs

Tennessee Titans

1:05 pm on Fox

11

Nov. 17

vs

Cincinnati Bengals

1:25 pm on CBS

12

Nov. 25*

vs

Baltimore Ravens

5:15 pm on ESPN

13

Dec. 1

@

Atlanta Falcons

10:00 am on CBS

14

Dec. 8*

@

Kansas City Chiefs

5:20 pm NBC

15

Dec. 15

vs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:25 pm on Fox

16

Dec. 22

vs

Denver Broncos

1:05 on Fox

17

TBD

@

New England Patriots

TBD

18

TBD

@

Las Vegas Raiders

TBD

*prime-time game

