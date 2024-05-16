Chargers’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed
Fans have known for a while who the Chargers’ 2024 opponents would be, but now they have the dates for when they’ll meet them. Los Angeles’ schedule for the upcoming season was released Wednesday.
Here’s the Chargers’ complete 2024 schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (PT)
1
Sept. 8
vs
1:05 pm on CBS
2
Sept. 15
@
10:00 am on CBS
3
Sept. 22
@
10:00 am on CBS
4
Sept. 29
vs
1:25 pm on CBS
5
Oct. 6
BYE
BYE
BYE
6
Oct. 13
@
1:05 pm on CBS
7
Oct. 21*
@
6:00 pm on ESPN
8
Oct. 27
vs
1:05 pm on Fox
9
Nov. 3
@
10:00 am on CBS
10
Nov. 10
vs
1:05 pm on Fox
11
Nov. 17
vs
1:25 pm on CBS
12
Nov. 25*
vs
5:15 pm on ESPN
13
Dec. 1
@
10:00 am on CBS
14
Dec. 8*
@
Kansas City Chiefs
5:20 pm NBC
15
Dec. 15
vs
1:25 pm on Fox
16
Dec. 22
vs
Denver Broncos
1:05 on Fox
17
TBD
@
TBD
18
TBD
@
Las Vegas Raiders
TBD
*prime-time game