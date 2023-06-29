Chargers 2023 roster review: WR Quentin Johnston

The 2023 season is just a month away, and with weeks of dead time during the quietest part of the NFL offseason, Chargers Wire is endeavoring to document each of Los Angeles’ players before the start of the team’s training camp.

One of the biggest needs for the Chargers entering the draft was speed at the wide receiver position. They accomplished that from the get-go in the first round with Quentin Johnston.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Johnston should provide a spark to Los Angeles’ offense early in the 2023 season as he can stretch the field, has the size to stack defensive backs and can outpace defenders in the open field with explosiveness, wiggle and strength.

Johnston needs to refine his route running and clean up some drop issues he dealt with in college, but having the mentorship of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer should aid that.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is going to design looks for Justin Herbert to get Johnston the ball in space and pick up yardage, and he should see some action down the field and in the red zone with his big frame to pull down passes.

Contract (2023): $750,000 base salary, $1,829,779 prorated bonus, $2,579,779 cap hit.

Advertisement

Acquired: Johnston was selected by the Chargers with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Quote: On playing with QB Justin Herbert:

“Great quarterback. I saw the call pop up and I’m like, ‘OK, that’s a great quarterback to be playing under.’ I shouldn’t have any problem coming in early and adjusting, soaking up as much stuff as I can from him as far as just football in general. I feel like I need to come in, as a young guy, as a sponge, taking in as much information as I need to. Then, eventually, clicking with the quarterback and gaining that trust from him.”

Highlight:

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire