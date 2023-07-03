Chargers 2023 roster review: WR Joshua Palmer

The 2023 season is just a month away, and with weeks of dead time during the quietest part of the NFL offseason, Chargers Wire is endeavoring to document each of Los Angeles’ players before the start of the team’s training camp.

The Chargers spent a good chunk of time without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams with their respective injuries last season. That led to Justin Herbert relying on lesser-known targets, highlighted by Joshua Palmer.

Palmer finished with 72 receptions for 769 yards. Weeks 9 and 11 were his biggest games, amassing 106 receiving yards in each contest. He established himself as a reliable target for Herbert.

This season, Palmer’s target share will take a dip with the addition of Quentin Johnston. But he is one injury away from resuming a more prominent role. Looking beyond 2023, if Allen or Williams isn’t back, Palmer should be a starter.

Contract (2023): $1,117,460 base salary, $254,919 prorated bonus, $1,372,379 cap hit.

Acquired: Palmer was taken in the third round with the 77th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft after playing collegiately at the University of Tennessee.

Quote: Wide receivers coach Chris Beatty on Palmer:

“He had 70-plus catches last year and really played every position. If Keenan was out, he was Keenan. If Mike was out, he was Mike. If both were in, then he had to adjust his game that way. He had some huge games, I think he had three 100-yard games for us last year and I think he made some big plays and really carried us in the second Kansas City game here at home. He’s got the ability to be fluid because he does have some Mike in his game with his size, but he’s got some Keenan with his twitchiness.”

Highlight:

