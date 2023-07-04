Chargers 2023 roster review: TE Gerald Everett

The 2023 season is just a month away, and with weeks of dead time during the quietest part of the NFL offseason, Chargers Wire is endeavoring to document each of Los Angeles’ players before the start of the team’s training camp.

The Chargers found a consistent safety net for quarterback Justin Herbert to target last year when they acquired tight end Gerald Everett in free agency ahead of the 2022 season.

Everett finished with career-highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (555) in 2022. The 29-year-old tight end benefited from both wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams missing four-plus games last season.

Everett enters the 2023 season in a crowded pass-catching group after the addition of first-round pick Quentin Johnston. Still, with Kellen Moore as the new offensive coordinator, Everett should see plenty of targets, as Moore favors the tight end spot in his scheme.

Contract (2023): $1,500,000 base salary, $2,500,000 prorated bonus, $4,000,000 cap hit.

Acquired: Everett signed a two-year $12 million dollar contract with the Chargers during the 2022 free agency period after spending time with the Rams and Seahawks in previous seasons.

Quote: On his budding relationship with Justin Herbert:

“We’re really trying to gel in any way that we can. I’m not really trying to force anything here, just letting it happen organically and letting Justin do the rest himself. Obviously, he’s a great quarterback and a great person. He goes through his reads. With him being as big as he is, he can see the entire field with a three-step, five-step or seven-step [drop], it doesn’t matter. I think Justin has a great feel for the game.”

Highlight:

Justin Herbert finds Gerald Everett for the Chargers TOUCHDOWN!! pic.twitter.com/dwoe29Tpzm — Trojan Sports Management (@usctsm) October 2, 2022

