Chargers 2023 roster review: Safety Mark Webb Jr.

Training camp is approaching and with a few more weeks of dead time in the NFL offseason, Chargers Wire is documenting each of Los Angeles’ players before it kicks off.

A collegiate stud at Georgia, safety Mark Webb has spent his entire three-year professional career with the Chargers but hasn’t gained much traction since the team selected him in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft.

A big reason why has been his inability to stay healthy. In his rookie season, Webb missed nine games due to a knee injury. He dealt with the same issue in his sophomore campaign and remained on the practice squad.

Nonetheless, Webb has flashed when on the field, getting first-team reps on defense last training camp at money backer while Derwin James sat out while the team negotiated a contract extension.

Now fully healthy, Webb will have to fend off the likes of second-year Raheem Layne and undrafted free agent A.J. Finley for a roster spot.

If he doesn’t make the cut, Webb will likely be a practice squad stash if he isn’t waived and signed by another team in late August.

Contract (2023): $870,000 base salary, no prorated bonus, $870,000 cap hit.

Acquired: Webb was selected by the Chargers with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Quote: Defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley on the Chargers’ depth at safety:

“Good competition. We have competition at every spot in the secondary, especially safety. You have Derwin James [Jr.], who can play multiple spots. You have Alohi [Gilman] that has played a lot of ball around here. You have JT [Woods], we have a lot of expectations for him this year. It’s going to be a really competitive group. Mark Webb [Jr.] is in that mix, Michael Jacquet, Raheem Layne. That group is very competitive. A lot of different skill sets in that group, which is what you need at safety.”

Highlight:

Chargers rookie Mark Webb with a great play to break up a pass intended for Jared Cook!@LockedonLAC x @LAFBNetwork pic.twitter.com/ZNiad6CnNY — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) August 2, 2021

