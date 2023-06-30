Chargers 2023 roster review: Safety Derwin James Jr.

The 2023 season is just a month away, and with weeks of dead time during the quietest part of the NFL offseason, Chargers Wire is endeavoring to document each of Los Angeles’ players before the start of the team’s training camp.

The Chargers host a formidable secondary heading into the 2023 season led by superstar safety Derwin James Jr., who has become a mainstay of the team’s defense in recent years.

James has proven to be the cream of the crop at his position since 2018 when he was a Pro Bowler during his rookie season.

A chess piece on the field, James has executed a variety of tasks on the field at a high level, whether it’s covering the opposing team’s top skill players, stopping the run, or pressuring quarterbacks.

Contract (2023): $2,000,000 base salary, $7,106,494 prorated bonus, $9,106,494 cap hit.

Acquired: James has been in Los Angeles for his entire pro career after being selected by the Chargers with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Quote: On the Chargers’ mindset on defense:

“Our mindset is to definitely get after the quarterback, but you have to be aware of what type of quarterback you’re playing, whether they’re mobile or if it’s a guy that can’t move as much. Knowing the quarterback is key, knowing who is in the game at all times. It kind of changes how you want to rush up front sometimes; you can’t just run up the field if you’re playing a guy that can run. You have to always be aware of that.”

Highlight:

