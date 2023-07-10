Chargers 2023 roster review: Punter JK Scott

Training camp is nearing, and with a few more weeks of dead time during the quietest part of the NFL offseason, Chargers Wire is endeavoring to document each of Los Angeles’ players before it kicks off.

As the Chargers looked to shore up their special teams last offseason, they signed punter JK Scott, who began his career with the Packers and spent a season with the Jaguars before landing in Los Angeles.

With his monstrous leg, Scott averaged 43.6 yards on 73 punts with a 41.1-yard net average. Only 19 of his punts were returned in 2022, and Los Angeles yielded the fewest punt-return yards in the NFL with 58.

Additionally, Scott won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award for his performance in the Bolts’ 25-24 victory over the Cardinals on Nov. 27.

In March, Scott signed a two-year, $4 million contract.

Contract (2023): Scott signed a 2-year, $4,000,000 contract, including a $820,000 signing bonus, $820,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,000,000. In 2023, he will earn a base salary of $1,080,000 and a signing bonus of $820,000 while carrying a cap hit of $1,490,000 and a dead cap value of $820,000.

Acquired: The Chargers signed Scott on Mar. 21, 2022.

Quote: Special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken on Scott:

“I was very excited [for him to come back]. I think the whole organization was, too. We’re very fortunate to be able to bring him back, have the organization support him. He believes in the organization, too. We feel he had a really good year, but he complemented our unit and what we were trying to achieve as a unit. You saw the success that we were able to have.”

Highlight:

Chargers rookie CB Ja'Sir Taylor with an excellent play on punt coverage. Great release off the snap. Good downfield speed. Excellent open-field tackle. It also helps when you have JK Scott averaging 5.12 seconds of hang time on his punts. pic.twitter.com/mxkmcpnCfl — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) September 13, 2022

