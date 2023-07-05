Chargers 2023 roster review: Kicker Cameron Dicker

The 2023 season is just a month away, and with weeks of dead time during the quietest part of the NFL offseason, Chargers Wire is endeavoring to document each of Los Angeles’ players before the start of the team’s training camp.

Any player whose surname rhymes with their position on the gridiron is sure to be a hit with fans, and Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker is no exception.

Signed to the active roster in the middle of the season in 2022 after an injury to Dustin Hopkins, Dicker was a staple on the special teams.

Dicker had one of the best rookie seasons by a kicker in NFL history, earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December and January and two Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Additionally, he was an All-Rookie selection by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) after making 21-of-22 field goals (95.5%). The 95.5 field goal percentage was the best by a rookie kicker since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger among players with at least 15 field goal attempts.

Dicker faces competition from Hopkins entering the new campaign, so nothing will be guaranteed for Dicker until he secures his spot on the Chargers’ depth chart.

Contract(2023): $870,000 base salary, no prorated bonus, $870,000 cap hit.

Acquired: The Chargers signed Dicker to a contract in November last season after he signed with Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL draft. He spent time with the Ravens and Eagles as a rookie before catching on with the Bolts.

Quote: Austin Ekeler’s reaction to Cameron Dicker’s walk-off kick against the Falcons in 2022:

“Thank God. I was just like, ‘OK, yes, we got ourselves back in the situation, like thank you.’ We’ve been through so many kickers, had like three game winners from all of them now I feel like. I’m hoping they can all stay healthy. Like let’s get this kicker thing situated but whoever is up, as long as you keep making them, that’s we want. They came through and Dicker did his job today, so we appreciate him for that.”

Highlight:

Cameron Dicker ends the Chargers-Falcons game in style 🙌pic.twitter.com/FWs4EfMNSz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 6, 2022

