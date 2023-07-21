Chargers 2023 roster review: FB Zander Horvath

Training camp is approaching and before it kicks off, Chargers Wire is documenting each of Los Angeles’ players.



Fullback Zander Horvath is entering his second year with the Chargers and could see an increase in snaps this coming season.

An asset in the first few weeks of the 2022 season, Horvath became the first fullback to catch a touchdown in his first two games since 1942.



Horvath ended his rookie season with a small but effective receiving stat line of five receptions from eight targets for two touchdowns and a pair of first downs.

On the ground, Horvath was able to push through defensive lines where the running back room was not. He finished his year with five overall attempts for eight yards and two first downs.

Additionally, Horvath was a special teams ace.



Contract (2023): $840,000 base salary, $19,252 prorated bonus, $889,252 cap hit.



Acquired: Horvath was selected by the Chargers with the 260th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft.



Highlight:

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire