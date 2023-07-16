Chargers 2023 roster review: CB A.J. Uzodinma

Training camp is approaching and with a few more weeks of dead time in the NFL offseason, Chargers Wire is documenting each of Los Angeles’ players before it kicks off.

Following the 2023 NFL draft, the Chargers signed former Ball State cornerback A.J. Uzodinma as an undrafted free agent.

Uzodinman, the 5-foot-11 and 189 pound corner, appeared in every game from 2018 to 2022.

Uzodinma left as the school’s record-holder in career pass deflections with 44. He finished with ten interceptions. Additionally, Uzodinma led the team with 24.2 yards per kickoff return last season.

Uzodinma is looking to beat the odds to push for snaps during training camp and the preseason, but he faces an uphill battle as an undrafted free agent addition.

If Uzodinma raises some eyebrows, he could very well be a candidate to be signed to the practice squad.

Contract (2023): $750,000 base salary, $666 prorated bonus, $750,666 cap hit.

Acquired: Uzodinma was signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL draft.

Highlight:

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire