Chargers 2023 roster review: CB Cam Brown

A former four-star recruit at wide receiver, Cam Brown switched to cornerback before even arriving on Ohio State’s campus. Stuck behind former first-round picks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette for much of his Buckeye tenure, Brown didn’t get his own chance to shine until 2021.

While a leg injury in 2018 and torn Achilles in 2020 threatened to cap Brown’s potential, that 2021 season resulted in an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection. Those same results didn’t persist into 2022, however, and Brown became one of the few Buckeye corners in the modern era to go undrafted.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A crowded cornerback room awaits Brown in Los Angeles, with JC Jackson, Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr., Ja’Sir Taylor, and Deane Leonard set at the position. The Chargers were also active in signing undrafted free defensive backs, signing four others alongside Brown.

There are worse bets to make than gifted athletes from NFL factory programs, so it’s hard to immediately write Brown off as an afterthought. But with the way the depth chart stacks up in front of him, he’s likely fighting for a practice squad at best.

Contract: 3 years, $2.7 million with a $5,000 signing bonus, signed this offseason. Base salary of $750,000 with a $1,666 prorated bonus. $751,666 cap hit.

Acquired: After going undrafted in the draft, Brown signed with the Chargers as part of the 2023 UDFA class.

Advertisement

Quote: Former Ohio State teammate and current Rams safety Jordan Fuller on Brown’s growth as a corner in 2019:

“He’s always been a great athlete — a freak, basically. He’s super fast. He was kind of raw when he came in — new to the position at corner. His work ethic and focus have propelled him into a great position right now. If he keeps going he’ll be the next name you’re talking about.”

Highlight:

I 👀 you Ohio State CB Cam Brown pic.twitter.com/7au19g9eQh — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire