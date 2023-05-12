Chargers’ 2023 regular season schedule revealed
Fans have known for a while who the Chargers’ 2023 opponents would be, but now they have the dates for when they’ll meet them. Los Angeles’ schedule for the upcoming season was released Thursday.
Below is who, when, and where L.A. will be playing heading into the new season.
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (PT)
1
Sept. 10
1:25 p.m. on CBS
2
Sept. 17
10:00 a.m. on CBS
3
Sept. 24
10:00 a.m. on FOX
4
Oct. 1
1:05 p.m. on CBS
5
Oct. 8
BYE
BYE
BYE
6
Oct. 16
vs Dallas Cowboys (MNF)
5:15 p.m. on ESPN
7
Oct. 22
1;25 p.m. on CBS
8
Oct. 29
vs Chicago Bears (SNF)
5:20 p.m. on NBC
9
Nov. 6
@ New York Jets (MNF)
5:15 p.m. on ESPN
10
Nov. 12
1:05 p.m. on CBS
11
Nov. 19
10:00 a.m. on FOX
12
Nov. 26
vs Baltimore Ravens (SNF)
5:20 p.m. on NBC
13
Dec. 3
10:00 a.m. on CBS
14
Dec. 10
1:25 p.m. on CBS
15
Dec. 14
@ Las Vegas Raiders (TNF)
5:15 p.m. on Prime Video
16
Dec. 23
vs Buffalo Bills (Saturday Night Football)
5:00 p.m. on Peacock
17
Dec. 31
@ Denver Broncos
1:25 p.m. on CBS
18
TBD
vs Kansas City Chiefs
TBD