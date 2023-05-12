Chargers’ 2023 regular season schedule revealed

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read

Fans have known for a while who the Chargers’ 2023 opponents would be, but now they have the dates for when they’ll meet them. Los Angeles’ schedule for the upcoming season was released Thursday.

Below is who, when, and where L.A. will be playing heading into the new season.

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (PT)

1

Sept. 10

vs Miami Dolphins

1:25 p.m. on CBS

2

Sept. 17

@ Tennessee Titans

10:00 a.m. on CBS

3

Sept. 24

@ Minnesota Vikings

10:00 a.m. on FOX

4

Oct. 1

vs Las Vegas Raiders

1:05 p.m. on CBS

5

Oct. 8

BYE

BYE

BYE

6

Oct. 16

vs Dallas Cowboys (MNF)

5:15 p.m. on ESPN

7

Oct. 22

@ Kansas City Chiefs

1;25 p.m. on CBS

8

Oct. 29

vs Chicago Bears (SNF)

5:20 p.m. on NBC

9

Nov. 6

@ New York Jets (MNF)

5:15 p.m. on ESPN

10

Nov. 12

vs Detroit Lions

1:05 p.m. on CBS

11

Nov. 19

@ Green Bay Packers

10:00 a.m. on FOX

12

Nov. 26

vs Baltimore Ravens (SNF)

5:20 p.m. on NBC

13

Dec. 3

@ New England Patriots

10:00 a.m. on CBS

14

Dec. 10

vs Denver Broncos

1:25 p.m. on CBS

15

Dec. 14

@ Las Vegas Raiders (TNF)

5:15 p.m. on Prime Video

16

Dec. 23

vs Buffalo Bills (Saturday Night Football)

5:00 p.m. on Peacock

17

Dec. 31

@ Denver Broncos

1:25 p.m. on CBS

18

TBD

vs Kansas City Chiefs

TBD

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire