Chargers 2023 NFL draft preview: Where does Los Angeles stand at tight end?

Who's on the roster?

Gerald Everett

Donald Parham Jr.

Tre’ McKitty

Stone Smartt

Hunter Kampmoyer

Despite rumors about Everett’s status on the team and Parham’s free agency, the Chargers return their top three tight ends from a season ago. Everett hauled in 58 catches for 555 yards, both fifth-best on the team, and was tied for second with 4 touchdown receptions.

Parham was limited to six games as he dealt with a lingering hamstring issue and a concussion, his second in the span of a year. He had 10 receptions for 130 and 1 touchdown before hitting free agency after the Chargers elected not to tender him as a restricted free agent. Despite reported interest from the Browns and Bills, he returned on a 2 year deal.

Further down the depth chart, McKitty had 10 receptions for 72 yards while primarily serving as LA’s blocking tight end. Undrafted rookie Smartt chipped in with 4 receptions for 17 yards after returning from a preseason injury, while Kampmoyer spent the season on the practice squad.

Who departed this offseason?

Richard Rodgers

The 31-year-old Rodgers played ten games for the Chargers after being elevated from the practice squad in September. Primarily used as a blocker and on special teams, he had just one catch for four yards. His contract was not renewed by LA and he remains a free agent as of early April.

Positional need: High

The team’s lack of commitment to Everett this offseason despite his production should tell you all you need to know about Tom Telesco’s feelings toward the position. With Everett set to hit free agency after the 2023 season, the Chargers are left looking at another temporary solution to fill the hole left by Hunter Henry in 2021. Parham’s new contract does not preclude further investment in the position, nor do the last two seasons of McKitty’s rookie contract. That’s especially true considering Parham’s injury history and McKitty’s slow development.

Prospects they could be interested in

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Brenton Strange, Penn State

