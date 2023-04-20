Chargers 2023 NFL draft preview: Where does Los Angeles stand at linebacker?

After taking a steady approach in free agency, signing just one external player in linebacker Eric Kendricks and re-signing a handful of their own, the Chargers now have their sights set on the draft where they will look to bolster their roster with their selections and make a deeper run in 2023.

Before, we’re going position by position to break down where Los Angeles stands entering the draft.

Next up is the linebacker group.

Catch the previous previews here:

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive line

Edge defender

Interior defensive line

Who's on the roster?

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Kendricks

Kenneth Murray

Nick Niemann

Amen Ogbongmebiga

Tyreek Maddox-Williams

Damon Lloyd

The Chargers signed Kendricks, who spent the first eight years of his career with the Vikings. He will slide in immediately as a starting off-ball linebacker. Kendricks has defended the run well throughout his career, which Los Angeles needs in the middle of their defense.

Murray, the former first-round pick, is entering the final year of his rookie deal after the Chargers chose not to exercise his fifth-year option. Murray is a player who has struggled to live up to his draft status so far, which is why the Bolts chose to sign a player proven like Kendricks to help the room.

This past season, Niemann and Ogbongmebiga combined for nine total tackles and 22 defensive snaps. The two were key special teamers, a role they will predominantly hold again next season.

Who departed this offseason?

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After a career year that included 146 total tackles and five sacks, Tranquill signed with the Chiefs on a one-year deal.

Reeder signed with the Vikings. In 2022, he was a core special teams player. He logged 11 tackles, a pass deflection and a forced fumble.

Positional need: Medium

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

The Chargers have their starters in Kendricks and Murray. However, while it’s not a premium position in Brandon Staley’s defense, Los Angeles needs more depth at inside linebacker with the ability to serve as a core special teamer from the jump.

Story continues

Prospects they could be interested in

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Dorian Williams, Tulane

Cam Jones, Indiana

Ventrell Miller, Florida

SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh

Dee Winters, TCU

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Mohamoud Diabete, Utah

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire