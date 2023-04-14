Chargers 2023 NFL draft preview: Where does Los Angeles stand at offensive line?

After taking a steady approach in free agency, signing just one external player in linebacker Eric Kendricks and re-signing a handful of their own, the Chargers now have their sights set on the draft where they will look to bolster their roster with their selections and make a deeper run in 2023.

Before, we’re going position by position to break down where Los Angeles stands entering the draft.

Next up is the offensive line.

Who's on the roster?

Rashawn Slater

Zion Johnson

Corey Linsley

Jamaree Salyer

Trey Pipkins III

Will Clapp

Brenden Jaimes

Foster Sarell

Zack Bailey

Andrew Trainer

Isaac Weaver

Austen Pleasants

The Chargers return four of five starters from a season ago, as only left guard Matt Feiler does not return. Slater suffered a torn biceps in Week 3 that ended his season prematurely, but he reportedly would have been available in the divisional round of the playoffs, a sign that he should be fully healthy to open next season. Linsley struggled with everything from knee tendonitis to food poisoning in 2022 but was his usual excellent self when on the field. Pipkins made huge strides in his first season as a full-time starter, and was rewarded with a 3 year, $21.75m contract extension this offseason.

After starting most of the season at left tackle as Slater’s replacement, Salyer enters this offseason as a penciled-in starter at guard. Which side he’ll be on remains to be determined. Johnson played right guard a season ago, but rumors have swirled that LA’s 2022 first rounder will move back to his natural position of left guard, while Salyer will take over on the right side.

Behind the starting five, Clapp and Sarell are the two Chargers that saw the most action a season ago. Clapp started three games at center in Linsley’s absence, while Sarell started three games in place of Pipkins, who missed time with a knee injury. Jaimes added depth at guard. Bailey and Pleasants spent time on the practice squad, while Trainer and Weaver both spent the season on injured reserve.

Who departed this offseason?

Matt Feiler

Storm Norton

Feiler was released to clear cap room after an inconsistent 2023 season at left guard. While stellar in 2022, the injuries to Slater and Linsley frequently left him on more of an island, and his struggles combined with the emergence of Salyer and potential cap savings from moving on made a reunion highly unlikely. He signed with the Buccaneers on a one year deal on April 13.

Norton lost the training camp battle at right tackle, then seemed to fall out of favor with the coaching staff rather rapidly. It was telling that the Chargers started Sarell, an undrafted rookie, over a player with previous starting experience when Pipkins was injured. He was allowed to enter free agency by LA and signed with the Saints on March 16.

Positional need: Medium

While the starting lineup is set, the Chargers desperately need to add depth in the trenches if they are going to hold up for the entirety of the 2023 season. Behind Slater and Pipkins, the swing tackle is either Salyer, which opens up a hole at guard, or Sarell, an undrafted second-year player who struggled mightily as a rookie. The primary backup at guard is Jaimes, who struggled in the preseason and has not developed to expectations since being drafted in the fifth round in 2021. Last season showed that LA does not have the depth to be able to afford multiple injuries on the offensive line, and that fact remains true as of mid-April heading into 2023.

Prospects they could be interested in

Atonio Mafi, UCLA (guard)

McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga (guard/tackle)

Trevor Reid, Louisville (tackle)

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas (center/guard)

Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (guard/center)

