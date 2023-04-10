Chargers 2023 NFL draft preview: Where does Los Angeles stand at wide receiver?

After taking a steady approach in free agency, signing just one external player in linebacker Eric Kendricks and re-signing a handful of their own, the Chargers now have their sights set on the draft where they will look to bolster their roster with their selections and make a deeper run in 2023.

Before, we’re going position by position to break down where Los Angeles stands entering the draft.

Who's on the roster?

Keenan Allen

Mike Williams

Joshua Palmer

Keelan Doss

John Hightower

In 2022, Allen missed seven games due to a hamstring issue, finishing with 66 catches for 752 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams finished the 2022 season with 63 catches, 895 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. He missed four games with a high ankle sprain.

In the absence of Allen and Williams, Palmer stepped up in a big way, especially in the middle part of the season. He finished with 72 catches for 769 yards and three touchdowns.

Before free agency, Allen and Williams’ contracts were restructured to create cap space.

Who departed this offseason?

Deandre Carter

Jalen Guyton

Michael Bandy

Jason Moore

Carter was signed to serve just as a return specialist. But things took a turn when Allen and Williams sustained their respective injuries, leading to Carter getting more playing time at the wide receiver position. He set career highs in catches (46), receiving yards (538), and tied his career high with three receiving touchdowns. He also finished second in the league in yards per punt return. After his lone stint with the Chargers, Carter signed with their rivals, the Raiders.

Los Angeles didn’t extend Guyton a qualifying offer or contract tender as a restricted free agent, so he’s officially an unrestricted free agent. Guyton suffered a torn ACL during Week 3 of the 2022 season after flashing as the team’s deep threat. He caught 59 of 103 targets for 959 yards and six touchdowns across his first two NFL seasons in Los Angeles.

Bandy spent two seasons with the Bolts, appearing in 11 games with two starts, which came in 2022 after they needed more insurance at the position following the injuries to Allen and Williams. Bandy totaled ten catches on 21 targets for 89 yards. He went on to sign with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks.

An undrafted free agent out of Findlay, Moore spent four seasons with the Chargers. He appeared in 20 games across that time span and had six receptions for 104 yards.

Positional need: High

One of the focal points for the Chargers this offseason will be adding a speed element to the wide receiver room.

At his introductory media availability offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was asked about the importance of speed to what he wants to do on offense.

“Speed is always dangerous,” Moore said. “You’ve certainly seen this throughout this league, and when you have speed, it’s certainly an advantage.”

Los Angeles could not create explosive plays in the passing game this past season. Injuries were a factor, as was Joe Lombardi’s scheme, which was predicated on quick and underneath throws, and Justin Herbert’s ability to go through reads quickly.

However, ultimately they did not have enough speed at receiver even when Allen and Williams were on the field.

With the tantalizing arm talent that Herbert has, there’s no excuse to not be pushing the ball downfield.

Herbert was among the lowest in average depth of target. While Moore was the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, Dak Prescott had the seventh-highest average depth of target in the NFL (8.3 air yards per attempt).

That is why it’s imperative the Chargers address this in the draft.

Prospects they could be interested in

Quentin Johnston

Jordan Addison

Zay Flowers

Jalin Hyatt

Josh Downs

Marvin Mims

Tyler Scott

Jonathan Mingo

Trey Palmer

