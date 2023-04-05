Chargers 2023 NFL draft preview: Where does Los Angeles stand at quarterback?

After taking a steady approach in free agency, signing just one external player in linebacker Eric Kendricks and re-signing a handful of their own, the Chargers now have their sights set on the draft where they will look to bolster their roster with their selections and make a deeper run in 2023.

Before, we’re going position by position to break down where Los Angeles stands entering the draft.

First up is quarterback.

Who's on the roster?

Justin Herbert

Easton Stick

In 2022, Herbert finished second in passing yards (4,739) and third in completion percentage (68.2%). He was hamstrung by a couple of injuries, injuries to a few key offensive players and by a scheme that did not tailor to his strengths, ultimately keeping him from playing at the level of his first two campaigns. Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage in the second week against the Chiefs. He also sustained a torn labrum in his left shoulder at some point, resulting in surgery at the end of the season. The hope is for Herbert’s talents to be maximized playing under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Behind Herbert is Stick, who signed a one-year contract extension this free agency period. Even though Stick has never taken a snap during the regular season, the coaches have praised his ability to run the practice scout team, and he has a close relationship with Herbert, which led to the decision to bring him back.

Who departed this offseason?

Chase Daniel

Daniel spent two seasons with the Chargers after he was brought in because of his familiarity with former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi’s system. He did not make a start and made five appearances most in garbage time, throwing for 52 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-12 passes.

Positional need: Low

The Chargers will need to extend Herbert at some point to ensure his place in Los Angeles for the long term. Still, outside of that piece of housekeeping, they are set with their franchise signal-caller. Stick was re-signed to serve as the primary backup to Herbert. But the Chargers have typically carried three quarterbacks during the regular season. If they choose to go that route with the positional room, they will likely add two more via late Day 3 or the undrafted free agency pool to compete this summer for a practice squad or roster spot.

Prospects they could be interested in

Max Duggan, TCU

Dorian Thompson Robinson, UCLA

Tyson Bagent, Shepherd

Jake Haener, Fresno State

Jaren Hall, BYU

