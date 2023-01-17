Chargers 2023 first-round draft pick set

The Los Angeles Chargers’ season concluded Saturday night after a massive collapse to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Super Wild Card Weekend now complete, their position for the first round of the 2023 NFL draft is locked in.

The Chargers own the No. 21 overall pick after the Cowboys beat the Buccaneers on Monday night. Had Tampa Bay defeated Dallas, Los Angeles would’ve held the No. 20 overall selection.

The previous five players selected No. 21 overall have been cornerback Trent McDuffie (Chiefs), edge defender Kwity Paye (Colts), wide receiver Jalen Reagor (Eagles), safety Darnell Savage (Packers) and center Billy Price (Bengals).

The NFL Draft kicks off from Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27th and ends on April 29th. So we’ll be spending the next three months covering potential draft prospects, and there will be mock drafts.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire