Chargers 2022 season in review: Assessing the play of Los Angeles’ cornerbacks

In the modern pass-first NFL, solid play from cornerbacks is a must, and the Chargers have found some skillful players at the position in recent years. Asante Samuel Jr. was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. And with the addition of J.C. Jackson via free agency last offseason, pundits expected big things from the Chargers’ secondary in 2022.

Signed on a five-year, $82.5 million deal, Jackson’s season ended after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon back on Oct. 24 against the Seahawks. Before getting hurt, Jackson left much to be desired as he was working his way back from off-season ankle surgery and struggled to get acclimated with the coverage concepts in Brandon Staley’s defense. He finished his shortened season with 15 tackles and two passes defended in five games.

In Jackson’s place, Michael Davis was thrust back into the starting role on the outside and looked like a rejuvenated player after having a down season in 2021, locking wide receivers down and getting his hands on the ball. In 12 games started, Davis had a career-high 15 passes defended. So what went from being pegged as a potential cap casualty this offseason turned into a possible contract extension for Davis.

While their modest ball production left something to be desired, Samuel’s three-interception game against the Jaguars in the playoffs was a legendary display of dominance that won’t soon be forgotten. Despite this excellent showing, he managed just two interceptions in the regular season and made 48 solo tackles, tying for first place in the category among Los Angeles’ cornerbacks.

Bryce Callahan, who was also signed to a one-year deal last offseason, led Los Angeles in interceptions, coming down with three on the year to add to his 47 combined tackles. Callahan proved to be a major contributor to the defense, starting 11 games in 15 appearances to help lift the Chargers’ secondary to dominant performances.

Among others who saw snaps for the team at cornerback in 2022 was Ja’Sir Taylor. The Chargers drafted Taylor as a core special teams player, which he proved to be. However, Taylor ended up seeing some playing time on the defensive side of the ball toward the back end of the season.

Taylor had some lapses in coverage, especially when he had to play as an outside corner. But his standout performance came in the big primetime win over the Dolphins, where he locked down Jaylen Waddle. Additionally, he came on strong as a tackler in open space and a blitzer. With Callahan set to be a free agent in March, that could lead to a more prominent role for Taylor in his second season.

Kemon Hall and Deane Leonard should be considered developmental depth and core special teamers for the next season.

Don’t be surprised if the Chargers invest in the cornerback position throughout the coming offseason, but expect the dollar amount of any moves to be relatively minimal. With their three starting spots locked down by Davis, Samuel and Jackson, anyone they might add would be competing for looks in dime packages and other defensive-back-heavy sets on passing downs.

