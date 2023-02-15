Chargers 2022 season in review: Assessing the play of Los Angeles’ edge defenders/linebackers

The Los Angeles Chargers were an enigma in 2022, sometimes looking like Super Bowl contenders, and at others, seeming to be remarkably average. The hot-and-cold play of their defense was best shown in their playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where a great first-half showing was met with utter collapse in the third and fourth quarters, sealing the team’s fate.

Their linebackers, notably superstar pass rusher Joey Bosa, were partially to blame for the loss. Bosa’s bizarre helmet throw incident late in the game gave Jacksonville the opening they needed to complete their improbable comeback, and to some degree, defined his season.

But 10 other linebackers also took snaps for the Chargers in 2022, making contributions big and small to help get them into the playoffs in January. Khalil Mack managed to secure a Pro Bowl selection despite an average season by his standards, and middle linebackers Kenneth Murray and Drue Tranquill made their presence felt consistently from their central spots in Brandon Staley’s defense.

Mack tallied eight sacks on the year, leading the team while Tranquill tied with veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy for third place with five behind standout defensive lineman Morgan Fox, who had six and a half. Tranquill was also the team’s leading tackler, combining for 146 tackles on the year, which was more than 30 more than Derwin James, who managed 115.

Bosa missed most of the season due to injury but secured two and a half sacks in five contests. Fans will have to wait for next season to see if he can get back to the elite production that characterized his first several seasons in Los Angeles.

The third-year linebacker Murray showed flashes of brilliance on his 76 combined tackles and may see his role grow next year as the Chargers’ defense faces some tough decisions due to salary cap constraints.

Among the others who saw snaps at the position were Chris Rumph, Derek Tuszka, Troy Reeder, Amen Ogbongbemiga, and Nick Niemann, none of whom made more than 20 tackles or two sacks. Though their production was modest by comparison, all proved to be valuable depth for the team and could find themselves in crucial roles in 2023 depending on what they show in OTAs and training camp.

All in all, the linebacking corps was a critical part of Los Angeles’ defensive success in 2022, and there is no doubt that the high-end talent they possess at the position made a huge impact for them all season. Now, the team will need to make decisions over the coming months that will determine whether they can afford to keep their stars around, or if they will opt to test their depth and rely on some unsung heroes to man the position in 2023.

