Chargers 2022 offseason preview: Pending free agents, cap space, team needs, draft picks

After finishing the season 9-8 in Brandon Staley’s first season as head coach, the Chargers are set to enter the offseason after seeing their season end with a loss to the Raiders on Sunday night.

Los Angeles is still a couple of months away from the new league frenzy to commence, but it’s not too early to take a look at what to expect then, starting with 20 players who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

Cap space

The Chargers are projected to have $72.5 million in salary-cap space, marking the second-most in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

Team needs

Defensive tackle: The Chargers finished with the third-worst run defense in the league, and a lot of it has to do with the lack of talent upfront to consistently hold its own at the point of attack. Furthermore, Linval Joseph, Justin Jones, and Christian Covington are all slated to be free agents.

Edge defender: Joey Bosa had another great season, but the depth behind him is thin at the moment. Uchenna Nwosu put together a resume that should garner consideration of being re-signed, playing his best football towards the end of the year. Like Nwosu, Kyler Fackrell is also a free agent.

Linebacker: Outside of Kyzir White, who proved to be the team’s best linebacker, the production at the position was inconsistent. Kenneth Murray was arguably the most disappointing player on the roster. Drue Tranquill missed four games due to an ankle injury. The jury is still out for Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Cornerback: Asante Samuel Jr. proved to be the Chargers’ best cornerback in just his first season, but he had two concussions. Michael Davis played well, but nothing to warrant the money he was paid last offseason. Chris Harris Jr. will be a free agent after this season. Tevaughn Campbell didn’t do anything to be relied upon as a starter.

Right tackle: Bryan Bulaga is still under contract, but his future is up in the air after dealing with injuries during his time with L.A. Storm Norton’s poor play against the Raiders exemplified that he isn’t reliable enough to be counted on as a long-term starter. Trey Pipkins played well in his two starts and should be given a shot to compete for the job in the summer, but the team still needs a surefire starter to protect Justin Herbert.

Right guard: In the five games as the starter, Oday Aboushi was a difference-maker upfront. Unfortunately, his one-year stint was cut short after suffering a torn ACL. Aboushi is a strong candidate to be brought back. But if the Chargers move on from him, they will need someone to compete for the job, possibly with Brenden Jaimes.

Wide receiver: The Chargers are set for the foreseeable future with their No. 1 wideout in Keenan Allen. However, behind him, the room draws some questions. Will Mike Williams be re-signed, franchise-tagged, or let go of altogether? Is Josh Palmer ready to take the leap as the No. 2 guy if Williams walks? Regardless, one thing is certain: Los Angeles needs a speed/yards-after-the-catch weapon.

Running back: Austin Ekeler thrived in his first season under Joe Lombardi, reaching 20 total touchdowns, which tied for the most this season. However, he will need a running mate moving forward to help with his longevity, and that guy doesn’t appear to be on the roster. Coming into his own late in the season, Justin Jackson will be a free agent. Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree had their opportunities but left a lot to be desired.

Draft picks

The Chargers possess the No. 17 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft, and they are projected to have 11 total picks, with eight coming on Day 3 (four compensatory).