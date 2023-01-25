Chargers’ 2022 year-end awards: Picking MVP, Breakout Player of the Year and more

The Chargers finished 10-7 and lost their first playoff game since 2018 in a season where they faced many injuries on both sides of the ball.

While many fans are ready to put this season to bed and focus on the offseason, it’s only right to reflect and hand out the season awards to certain players for their efforts on the field.

Most Valuable Player: QB Justin Herbert

The 24-year-old Herbert is coming off his third pro season in which he threw for 4,739 yards (second in the league) along with 25 touchdowns and a career-low in interceptions (10). While he might not have lit up the stat sheet as he did in his rookie and sophomore seasons, Herbert still put the team in a position to win weekly, despite dealing with fractured rib cartilage for most of the season, missing multiple starters throughout the year and being hamstrung by an offensive scheme that did not tailor to his strengths. Nevertheless, Herbert did take a massive leap as a leader of the team and solidified himself as the face of the franchise. And now it’s time for him to get paid like one.

Offensive Player of the Year: RB Austin Ekeler

Ekeler is arguably the most overlooked running back in the NFL, but the numbers do not lie. Ekeler had the most touchdowns this season (18). He had the most scrimmage yards (1,637) among running backs and was the first player with 100+ receptions, 10+ rushing and 5+ receiving touchdowns in the same season. Furthermore, Ekeler is now the franchise record holder in receptions in a single season with 107. The 27-year-old Ekeler benefited from Lombardi’s scheme that enforced a lot of short and underneath passes and the injuries to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, which allowed Ekeler to have a hefty target share.

Defensive Player of the Year: CB Michael Davis

Talk about a massive turnaround. In his first season in Brandon Staley’s system, after getting a contract extension last offseason, Davis struggled to find his footing with the coverage concepts. As a result, he fell to being the fourth cornerback on the depth chart once this season began, losing his starting job to Asante Samuel Jr. But following a season-ending injury to J.C. Jackson, Davis was thrust back into a starting role and looked like a rejuvenated player, locking wide receivers down and getting his hands on the ball. In 12 games started, Davis had a career-high 15 passes defended. So what went from being pegged as a potential cap casualty this offseason turned into a possible contract extension for Davis.

Special Teams Player of the Year: K Cameron Dicker

If I could, I would give this award to special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken for coming and turning this unit into a strength of the team. But Dicker joined the team following injuries to Dustin Hopkins and Taylor Bertolet and was money. A two-time Special Teams Player of the Week and Player of the Month (December/January) winner, Dicker made 21-of-22 field goals (95.5 pct.) on the season, the best field goal percentage by a rookie kicker since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger.

Rookie of the Year: G Zion Johnson

The Chargers’ 2022 rookie class did not see a lot of action this season, but they got significant contributions from their first-round pick. Johnson appeared in every game, playing 100% of the offensive snaps, except for Week 11 against the Raiders when he came off the field for 11% of the snaps due to a shoulder issue he experienced. Johnson had rookie growing pains, particularly in pass protection, as he was tasked to go up against elite competition. However, he was steadily strong as a run blocker alongside Trey Pipkins. He was the 15th-highest graded guard in run blocking and allowed five sacks and seven quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus.

Breakout Player of the Year: LB Drue Tranquill

Tranquill was close to going in the Defensive Player of the Year category instead of Davis, but his efforts are not going unnoticed. When Derwin James and Joey Bosa were out to their respective injuries, Tranquill, the man in the middle of the defense, stepped up as the leader of the group. Tranquill led the team in tackles with 146 and was second in tackles for loss (10). He was also viable in pass coverage, with four passes defended and an interception. Additionally, Tranquill came on as a blitzer, tied for third on the team in sacks with five. Linebacker is not a premium position in Staley’s system, as evident from the Chargers letting Kyzir White walk after an outstanding 2021 season. But Tranquill showed on the field that he is worthy of being kept around.

