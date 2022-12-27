The Chargers are 8:20 from clinching a playoff berth.

After stopping a Nick Foles quarterback sneak on fourth-and-one from the Los Angeles 12 to start the fourth quarter, the Chargers drove 88 yards in 12 plays. They scored on a 1-yard run by Austin Ekeler, who also had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half.

The Chargers lead 20-3.

Los Angeles has 311 yards with Justin Herbert completing 23 of 30 passes for 234 yards and an interception. Keenan Allen has caught 10 passes for 103 yards.

For some reason, Foles remains in the game.

The Colts have 118 yards and Foles has thrown three interceptions and taken five sacks.

Opponents have outscored the Colts 62-0 in the fourth quarter the past three games. Indianapolis has given up 90 points and scored only nine in the final period since Jeff Saturday became the interim head coach.

The Colts have ruled out cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. with a knee injury.

Chargers take 20-3 lead over Colts on Austin Ekeler’s second touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk