Chargers' 20-17 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys by the numbers

Chargers Keenan Allen presses for more yards after a catch against the Cowboys. Allen finished with seven catches for 85 yards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday:

1.9

Yards per carry for Chargers running back Austin Ekeler in his first game back from injury. He ran 14 times for 27 yards. The Chargers averaged 2.3 as a team.

40

Yards rushing for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who often escaped the rush despite being sacked five times. He ran 18 yards for Dallas' first touchdown. The Chargers had 53 yards rushing as a team.

1

Career touchdown passes for Prescott against the Chargers, who had been the only NFL team the Cowboys quarterback had not thrown a TD pass against.

10-1

Cowboys record coming off a loss since the start of the 2020-21 season, the highest winning percentage (.909) in the NFL during that span.

85

Appearances on "Monday Night Football" by the Dallas Cowboys, second in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins are first with 86 appearances.

Summary

Dallas 7 3 0 10 — 20



CHARGERS 7 0 3 7 — 17

First Quarter





CHARGERS — K.Allen 1 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 10:31. Drive: 5 plays, 42 yards, 2:23. Key plays: Herbert 15 pass to Everett, Herbert 28 pass to Ekeler.

Dallas — Prescott 18 run (Aubrey kick), 6:21. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:10. Key plays: Prescott 11 pass to Lamb, Prescott 23 pass to Lamb, Pollard 7 run on 3rd-and-3, Prescott 4 run on 3rd-and-5.

Second Quarter





Dallas — Field goal Aubrey 32, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 57 yards, 00:59. Key plays: Prescott 23 pass to Lamb, Prescott 11 pass to Gallup, Prescott 15 pass to Ferguson.

Third Quarter





CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 24, 1:08. Drive: 10 plays, 43 yards, 5:02. Key plays: Herbert 23 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-6, Herbert 4 run on 3rd-and-1.

Fourth Quarter





Dallas — Cooks 2 pass from Prescott (Aubrey kick), 11:19. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:49. Key plays: Prescott 60 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-11, Prescott 15 pass to Lamb.

CHARGERS — Everett 1 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 7:11. Drive: 4 plays, 20 yards, 1:30. Key play: Herbert 2 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-3.

Dallas — Field goal Aubrey 39, 2:19. Drive: 16 plays, 54 yards, 4:52. Key plays: Prescott 9 run on 3rd-and-18, Cooks 14 run, Prescott 18 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-6, Prescott 11 pass to Cooks on 3rd-and-9.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: DALLAS, Prescott 7-40, Pollard 15-30, Cooks 1-14, Dowdle 3-12. CHARGERS, Ekeler 14-27, Herbert 6-20, Spiller 1-2, Everett 1-2, Kelley 1-2.

PASSING: DALLAS, Prescott 21-30-0-272. CHARGERS, Herbert 22-37-1-227.

RECEIVING: DALLAS, Lamb 7-117, Pollard 6-80, Cooks 4-36, Gallup 3-24, Ferguson 1-15. CHARGERS, K.Allen 7-85, Palmer 4-60, Ekeler 4-35, Everett 3-16, Parham 2-19, Herbert 1-10, Kelley 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS: DALLAS, Turpin 1-15, Tolbert 1-0. CHARGERS, D.Davis 2-38.

KICKOFF RETURNS: DALLAS, Turpin 1-21. CHARGERS, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: DALLAS, Clark 7-1-0, Bell 5-2-0, Kearse 5-2-0, Odighizuwa 5-2-0, Wilson 4-1-0, Bland 3-0-0, Gilmore 3-0-0, Lawrence 3-0-0, Armstrong 2-0-0, Lewis 1-2-0, Parsons 1-1-1, Hankins 1-0-0, Hooker 1-0-0, Wheat 1-0-0. CHARGERS, Murray 8-1-0, Kendricks 6-2-0, Marlowe 5-1-0, Samuel 5-1-0, M.Davis 4-0-0, Joseph-Day 3-0-1, A.Johnson 3-0-0, Mack 2-2-1, N.Williams 2-1-1, Fox 2-0-2, Bosa 2-0-0, Taylor 2-0-0, Tuipulotu 2-0-0, James 1-2-0, Matlock 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: DALLAS, Gilmore 1-0. CHARGERS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay Bob Hubbell.

Attendance — 70,240.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.