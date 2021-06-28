The Chargers again will hold training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California. After not hosting fans last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team will have 17 practices open to the public.

That includes a season-ticket member FanFest and open practice at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Fans must pre-register for free tickets. All covered seating and observation space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Chargers report for camp Tuesday, July 27 and will take the field for the first time at 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, July 28.

The Chargers will hold joint practices during training camp, welcoming the 49ers to Costa Mesa on Thursday, Aug. 19 and Friday, Aug. 20 to conclude public training camp before their second preseason game.

Bleacher seating for approximately 1,000 fans is covered, with standing room observation space available on the fence-line in front of the bleachers.

Chargers will have 17 open practices at training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk