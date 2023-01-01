The Chargers will be either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the AFC when the postseason begins in a couple of weeks.

But they’re setting themselves to potentially be that higher seed with Sunday’s performance against the cross-town Rams, as the Chargers are ahead 17-10.

The Bolts have rushed for 133 yards, with Austin Ekeler taking in a 10-yard touchdown and a 72-yard score for the club’s two TDs. Ekeler finished the first half with 102 yards on six carries. Joshua Kelley has 23 yards on four carries. Keenan Allen added an 8-yard run.

He also has three catches for 24 yards. Mike Williams — who made an outstanding toe-tapping catch along the left sideline in the second quarter — leads with five catches for 76 yards.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is 10-of-16 for 108 yards.

On the other side, running back Cam Akers has rushed for 97 yards in the first half while Malcolm Brown took in a 23-yard touchdown run. Baker Mayfield is 8-of-12 for 97 yards. Van Jefferson leads with three catches for 77 yards.

The Chargers will receive the second-half kickoff.

Chargers have 17-10 halftime lead over Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk