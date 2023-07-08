Chargers’ 15 largest cap hits in 2023

Approaching the free agency season, the Chargers were one of many teams with contracts to restructure and players to cut in order to remain under the salary cap for 2023.

Tom Telesco moved forward with contract restructures for Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Mike Williams in order to lower their cap hits for the upcoming season and push those high price tags to the following year.

Here are the top 15 players with the largest cap hits in 2023:

CB J.C. Jackson: $17 million

Jackson, who was injured last season, returns to the Chargers’ active roster in 2023 and training camp. A highly anticipated addition to the defense last year, Jackson had a rough start playing after ankle surgery that was necessary for his production before tearing his patellar tendon only weeks into the season. Jackson’s return is something to be excited about – especially knowing that he is currently taking up 7.5% of the team’s overall cap space.

EDGE Khalil Mack: $16.63 million

Mack was a standout defensive player for the Chargers in 2023. It’s no shock that a star player of his caliber would carry with him a cap hit that takes the number 2 spot on this list. Khalil’s hit makes up 7.3% of the overall cap space and leaves the Chargers with a 2024 cap hit of $38.5 million, something to remember when watching his production this season.

EDGE Joey Bosa: $15.77 million

In the 2022 season, Bosa struggled with injuries and his return in the latter part of the season was full of question marks and penalties. Still, Bosa remains one of the most important elements of the Chargers’ defense. Bosa’s hit is the last one that takes up over 5% of the overall salary cap coming in at 6.9%. His hit in 2024 – much like Mack’s – is a staggeringly large number: $36.6 million. It is clear that Los Angeles will have some big decisions to make after this season.

WR Mike Williams: $13.5 million

One of Justin Herbert’s favorite targets, Williams continues to produce great numbers on offense every year. Struggling through injuries, Williams will be someone to watch in 2023. His cap hit in 2024 is rather large, as is Chargers’ No. 1 wide receiver, Keenan Allen’s which will make for an interesting off-season next spring.

C Corey Linsley: $13.1 million

A good center is everything, and Linsley is better than good. Upon signing in 2021, Linsley was made the highest-paid center in the league but has since been overtaken by other players at his position. Linsley is integral to the way the offense works and the production of Herbert, and when he was injured in the 2022 season his absence was clearly noticed.

WR Keenan Allen: $12.78 million

It is no doubt that Allen will continue to play and produce as WR1 on the Chargers this season. The chemistry and trust between him and Herbert are palpable and allow Los Angeles to create a dynamic scheme on offense. Telesco has already stated that Keenan Allen is a Charger for life, so his future contracts and restructures should take care of themselves.

DT Austin Johnson: $9.5 million

Moving back to defense, Johnson was a highlight of the 2022 season before his untimely injury that caused a crumbling of the Chargers’ defensive line. His presence on the defense was greatly missed and is sure to elevate the overall production of the line this coming season.

CB Michael Davis: $9.4 million

Davis stepped up in the CB1 role for the Chargers in 2022 and was incredibly productive, ending his season as one of the top players in his position. If Davis continues to produce the way he has and can solidify himself in the league as a top cornerback then it is likely that the Bolts could extend him past the 2023 season instead of letting him go into free agency in 2024.

S Derwin James: $9.1 million

It should be no surprise that James is on this list. James is one of the best safeties in the NFL and inspires the defensive players around him. He still has multiple years left on his contract but his cap hit more than doubles next season. With other players having to be extended or resigned, there could be a restructure on the horizon for James in 2024.

RB Austin Ekeler: $9.1 million

After many contract negotiations and the opportunity to seek a trade, Ekeler returns to the Chargers for one more year and touts a cap hit of $9.1 million, making up 3.9% of the over-cap space. It is unlikely at this point that Ekeler will return in 2024 on a long-term deal after many failed attempts at securing his ideal contract and words spoken to the media during that time period. Ekeler’s hit this season isn’t shocking as he is one of the top players in his position in the league.

DT Sebastian Joseph Day: $9 million

Joseph-Day brings life and energy to the defense as a player with natural leadership capabilities. Adding him to the line was helpful last season and will continue to be in 2023. His cap hit in 2024 is only $1 million more than his current hit, so it’s doubtful that he is going anywhere after this season – production depending.

QB Justin Herbert: $8.45 million

Herbert’s position on this list is by far the most surprising. Still playing on his rookie deal, the Chargers have been able to get some incredible years out of their QB1 without breaking the bank. It is obvious to the league, media, and fans that a long-term blockbuster deal is on the horizon for Herbert which will inevitably change his cap hit position for years to come. But for now, he sits at No. 12 while making a No. 1 impact.

TE Gerald Everett: $8.25 million

Everett is currently in the final year of his two-year deal with the Chargers and his future is up in the air. Herbert has had lots of success with tight ends in the past, so Everett’s continued production will be something to watch. As it stands, he sits at No. 13 on the cap hit list.

OT Rashawn Slater: $4.53 million

A contract extension is inevitable for Slater as he goes into his third NFL season. A Pro Bowl and All-Pro tackle, Slater was not only one of the top rookies in his position but also one of the top players at left tackle in the whole league. Suffering from a left bicep tear, Slater was out for the season but would have been able to play in the divisional playoff round had the Chargers made it through. Slater is a key player in the offense and integral to the way that the offensive line and Herbert play. His future cap hit will be much higher than this.

LB Kenneth Murray: $4.12 million

The future for Murray is unknown. After several years of questionable production, the Chargers opted not to take on his fifth-year option. We saw this same situation pan out with former Charger defensive lineman Jerry Tillery. Murray will be playing for his career this season, which is definitely something to watch out for.

