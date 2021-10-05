Chargers take 14-0 lead on Jared Cook’s touchdown catch
The Raiders have 40 yards of offense and 48 yards in penalties. The Chargers have 14 points.
Justin Herbert threw his second touchdown pass with 4:16 remaining until halftime, giving the Chargers a two-touchdown advantage.
Donald Parham scored the Chargers’ first touchdown on a 4-yard reception, while a different tight end, Jared Cook, caught Herbert’s second touchdown pass on a 10-yard catch.
Herbert has completed passes to seven different players, going 13-of-17 for 117 yards.
The Chargers have 179 yards.
The Raiders trailed the Dolphins 14-0 last week before rallying to win.
