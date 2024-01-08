Chargers' 13-12 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by the numbers

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick runs away from Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton. Stick ran 13 times for 77 yards to lead the Chargers. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 13-12 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday:

5

Consecutive losses for the Chargers, who finished the season with a 5-12 record — 3-5 on the road and 2-7 at home.

10

Consecutive quarters to end the season without a touchdown for the Chargers.

0-4

Easton Stick's record as the Chargers' starting quarterback this season.

77

Yards rushing for Stick to lead the Chargers. He ran 13 times for an average of 5.9 per carry against the Chiefs. Starting running back Austin Ekeler had 10 carries for 11 yards.

4

Games the Chiefs have won against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in four tries — by 13 points combined. Two of the games were decided in overtime. The Chiefs also have won five straight in the series.

Read more: Chargers end miserable season in typical fashion, a loss to Chiefs in final seconds

Summary

Kansas City 7 3 0 3 — 13



CHARGERS 0 6 3 3 — 12

First Quarter





Kansas City — Edwards 97 fumble return (Butker kick), 4:56.



SN

Second Quarter





Kansas City — Field goal Butker 22, 4:03. Drive: 12 plays, 66 yards, 5:35. Key plays: Edwards-Helaire 6 run on 3rd-and-1, Perine 9 run on 4th-and-5, Gabbert 37 pass to Hardman.

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 49, 2:43. Drive: 6 plays, 44 yards, 1:20. Key play: Stick 8 pass to Smartt on 3rd-and-10.

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 40, :00. Drive: 9 plays, 66 yards, 1:24. Key plays: Gilman 0 interception return to CHARGERS 12, Stick 12 pass to Palmer, Stick 13 run, Stick 14 pass to Parham on 3rd-and-2.

Third Quarter





CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 43, 4:11. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 5:59. Key plays: Stick 25 pass to Erickson on 3rd-and-6, Stick 24 pass to Parham on 3rd-and-8.

Fourth Quarter





CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 20, 4:06. Drive: 18 plays, 84 yards, 6:49. Key plays: Stick 18 pass to Parham, Stick 7 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-1, Stick 11 pass to Parham on 4th-and-6.

Kansas City — Field goal Butker 41, :49. Drive: 10 plays, 51 yards, 3:17. Key plays: Gabbert 25 run on 3rd-and-7, Gabbert 14 run, Perine 2 run on 3rd-and-3.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: KANSAS CITY, Perine 21-76, Gabbert 5-46, Edwards-Helaire 2-1. CHARGERS, Stick 13-77, D.Davis 3-17, Ekeler 10-11, Palmer 1-6, Johnston 1-6, Kelley 2-1.

PASSING: KANSAS CITY, Gabbert 15-30-1-154. CHARGERS, Stick 28-47-0-258.

RECEIVING: KANSAS CITY, Hardman 6-77, Perine 3-33, Ross 2-17, James 2-15, Edwards-Helaire 1-9, Bell 1-3. CHARGERS, Ekeler 7-38, Palmer 6-44, Parham 5-83, Erickson 2-29, Johnston 2-17, Smartt 2-14, D.Davis 1-18, Doss 1-8, Everett 1-4, Vannett 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS: KANSAS CITY, James 3-24. CHARGERS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: KANSAS CITY, James 1-23. CHARGERS, D.Davis 2-69.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: KANSAS CITY, Ca.Jones 11-1-0, Ja.Watson 8-0-0, Cochrane 7-1-0, Conner 7-0-0, Bush 5-2-0, Herring 5-0-1, Anudike-Uzomah 3-0-0, Chenal 3-0-0, N.Jones 3-0-0, Omenihu 2-0-1, Williams 2-0-0, Dickerson 1-1-0, Thompson 1-1-0, Ch.Jones 1-0-1, Farrell 1-0-0, Wharton 0-2-0. CHARGERS, James 7-1-0, Kendricks 7-0-0, Mack 5-0-1, Samuel 5-0-0, Hinton 3-1-0, Tuipulotu 2-3-0, Ogbonnia 2-2-0, Niemann 2-1-0, Taylor 2-0-0, Gilman 1-2-0, Matlock 1-2-0, Fox 1-1-0, Henley 1-1-0, Hawkins 1-0-0, A.Johnson 1-0-0, Shelby 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: KANSAS CITY, None. CHARGERS, Gilman 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Scott Novak, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Brian Sakowski, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

Attendance — 68,274.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.