Chardon's Taman Chokshi, Rae Kawalec notch impressive doubles during wet WRC track and field

May 9—Taman Chokshi had large chunks of his freshman and sophomore campaigns derailed.

So when the Chardon junior stepped on the track May 9 for the Western Reserve Conference meet, he could be excused if he went in with a laundry list of motivation.

Great distance fields. A sense of lost opportunity to this juncture. Wanting to set the right tone as the road to Dayton beckons.

In every facet, Chokshi crossed off that list as he seeks to cross into state-caliber territory over the next few weeks.

?? Here are my usual NH area video meet highlights, this time from the WRC meet

With the weather & how the finish line was set up, not my best work at all in this regard, but it'll suffice

(I'll share my meet story shortly) pic.twitter.com/hihz9QXus4

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 10, 2024

Contested in rough weather at Mayfield — low-50s with wind and an intermittent steady-to-heavy rain — Chokshi was the most impressive performer in the facility, notching a distance double in the 1,600-meter run and later in 3,200.

His 1,600 crown was notable, hitting the line with a 2024 News-Herald coverage area-best time of 4 minutes, 20.15 seconds. In a pacey field with fellow coverage area stalwarts Kyle McMahan of Kenston and John Young of Riverside, Chokshi's back-half pace sealed matters nicely.

"I've not been healthy the last two track seasons, and this is actually my first full track season," Chokshi said. "I've learned all year, I've been outkicked the last two times I've been in the mile. Today was a good motivation toward the postseason coming up because I know I'm fit. I've got to put the races together, and today really helped me."

McMahan, who previously had the coverage area's best time of 4:21.30 at Solon's Tom Iwan invitational, went out early as Young, who had the best mile time before McMahan (4:22.51), sat back amid a tight pack of three.

Chokshi shifted into gear on the back end with ambitious backstretch attack to pull away. Young was second in 4:24.32, and McMahan was third with a 4:30.74.

"So coming into the race, I really thought it was going to be me taking it out," Chokshi said. "Because both guys are about 1:56, 1:55 half-milers. I am certainly not that caliber yet. I knew they had better leg speed, so if I was going to go, I had to go fast and bring it out hard.

"I couldn't get to a certain kick. It ended up coming to a certain kick last 4, and the good old wheels came out. It was pretty cool to see."

Chokshi has been faster this spring in 3,200 with a 9:27.05, but a smooth 9:34.77 will suffice.

"I haven't run the times I'd like to so far this year yet, but it's all stepping stones into what's coming in the bigger future," Chokshi said. "Today was a great day. The plan was to come in, see how everyone was on the first mile, stick with the pack and then see what I could do the second mile and kick."

Everything has clicked about as well as can be expected for Chokshi, and laudably so considering his injury woes of recent memory. He's inherently aware of the field quality awaiting him at the Division I Austintown-Fitch Regional should he handle his district business.

After being derailed, he's excited to get on the postseason track.

"I'm really grateful," Chokshi said. "I thank God. He gives me this opportunity to race and have fun with my friends. Nothing is taken for granted, and I'm not satisfied yet. I have a lot more to do. But it's a great team environment, and that really pushes me to strive and be good."

The Chardon boys had the team title well under control with 194 points after Day 1. Karl Dietz (200 and 400) and Caleb Hewitt (long jump and 100) secured individual doubles to aid the Hilltoppers' cause.

Dietz hit for a 22.07 from an outside lane in open 2, second only to Euclid's Lamonte Hamelin's 21.82 locally. Hewitt laudably managed a 10.92 in open 1 on a wet track and a 20-7 1/2 on a wet board in long jump after fouling twice.

Chokshi wasn't the only Chardon distance runner with an outstanding WRC double.

Rae Kawalec was on form in her own right, taking 1,600 with a 5:07.51 and 3,200 in 11:16.16. Her mile, with plenty of sub-5:20 field caliber, was a statement of intent. The senior seized control from the outset and never relinquished it as she recorded the second-fastest time in the event in The News-Herald coverage area to date this season.

"I had a little rough start to the season with injury, so I was kind of building my way back up," Kawalec said. "I actually started to feel as strong as I've ever felt, so that was good. I'm excited.

"(Setting a tone early) definitely was important. I knew I wanted to win. I've never won both at conference. So this year, I really feel strongest and want to, and so I thought I had to go out early. I was like, 'That's the way I want to race.' Not basing it off what they're doing. I just wanted to go out, and it worked."

Chardon senior thrower Jillian Morrison uncorked a victorious discus throw of 123 feet, 8 inches, surpassing the previous coverage area-leading throw by 9 1/2 feet.

Other individual-event champions crowned at WRC on Day 1 were Mayfield's Kade Woods (shot put), Sharnise Worthams (100 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Ty Jackson (110 hurdles) and Adesewa Adewaso (200), South's Maria Osagie-Erese (shot put) and Christine White (100), Riverside's Marty Grisard (discus), Kenston's Sadie Poudevigne (high jump) and Chardon's Bethany Cappello (400), Cohen Dawson (300 hurdles), Eve Downs (800) and Matthew Sopchak (800).

Due to the weather, boys and girls pole vault along with girls long jump were postponed to May 10, also at Mayfield. While the boys team title race was all but decided May 9, with the Hilltoppers up 78 points, the girls race was very much not. Chardon entered those final two field events with a four-point advantage over the host Wildcats, 109-105.

Mayfield got three in the top five of girls long jump, including a third from Gianna Condelli (15-5), as well as two in the top four of pole vault to pull away from the Hilltoppers, 126-109.

Poudevigne came back May 10 to complete a jumps double with a 16-4 1/4 long jump. Riverside's Gigi DeMarco cleared 10-10 in pole vault to take over The News-Herald coverage area lead.

Beavers returning D-I state qualifier Nathan Gaspersic secured the boys pole vault crown going away with a 14-0. Braden Schmauder's second and Toby Rogers' fourth there propelled Chardon to a final total of 206 team points, good for an 80-point win.

?? Here are NH area top 3s from THU league meets, with notes on postponements

Given the late hour, there's no use in trying to note top performances elsewhere — I'll spare you & I that at this point pic.twitter.com/GD6e3scfrn

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 10, 2024