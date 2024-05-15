Chardon softball: Hilltoppers get walk-off win after captains' midfield motivator

May 14—Captains are named captains for a reason.

His team trailing its Division I district semifinal, 4-0, on May 13, Chardon softball coach Stewart Landies stayed in the dugout as captains Mackenzie Kilpeck and Grace Legan called a meeting on the mound, including the outfielders.

"I don't know what was said, but I could hear them yelling out there," Landies said. "The message was clear — 'This isn't happening. We're not going out like this.' From then on, we were a different team."

Playing steady ball the rest of the way, Chardon got a walkoff RBI double from Alexa Anderson in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Glenoak, 6-5, under the lights at Youngstown State University to clinch the program's first district semifinal win since 2019.

The win puts the sixth-seeded Hilltoppers (20-8) into the district final against top-seeded Austintown-Fitch (19-1) at 5 p.m. on May 15 at YSU.

"It's one game. We have to win ONE game," Landies said of the title bout. "They are a team that won't get beat by many people. We lost to them, 7-2, last year but we put some good swings on them. We'll have to play our best game and maybe get some breaks, but that's why you play the game. We're going in confident."

After his team fell behind by four runs against Glenoak, Landies could sense a difference in his team following the mound gathering. Freshman Sierra Taylor — all 4-foot-11 of her — got a hit to start the bottom of the fifth, followed by hits from Emma Anderson, Legan, Riley Ford and McKenna Banville.

"You talk about hitting being contagious," Landies said. "All of a sudden that ball looked like a beach ball. We couldn't miss it. It was amazing."

Once the game was tied up, Chardon went for broke in the bottom of the seventh. Banville — another freshman — looped one over the second baseman's head for a hit to bring Alexa Anderson to the plate. Anderson crushed a pitch to the right-centerfield gap.

"I couldn't wave my arm fast enough to get (Banville) around third," Landies said with a laugh. "Their outfielders sold out to get the ball. Banville had a good read on it, so she was full-speed before she got to second. It wasn't close at the plate."

Landies termed the win "gratifying" in light of some bumps earlier this season and the fact that the Hilltoppers graduated six multi-year starters last year. He credited mental toughness and a strong weight/conditioning program that began back in October.

"It's a testament to how hard these girls work," he said. "It sounds Mitch Hewitt-ish, but the parents here allow me to coach the girls hard and go above and beyond. The kids buy in because the parents buy in."

Landies said this year's tournament run "is not as far-fetched as it might seem, but if someone told me that last year's team would have lost in the sectionals and this year's younger team would make the district finals, I would not have believed that — I'll tell you that much."