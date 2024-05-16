Chardon softball: Hilltoppers lose to Austintown-Fitch in Youngstown District final

May 15—The Chardon softball team's tournament run came to an end on May 15 via an 8-0 loss to Austintown-Fitch in a Division I district final at Youngstown State.

Fitch pitcher Sydnie Watts pitched a one-hitter, striking out 16, as the Falcons advanced to the regional tournament to face Amherst at 2 p.m. on May 22 at Youngstown State.

Chardon's only hit was a single by senior catcher Mackenzie Kilpeck. She also walked, accounting for the only two base-runners the Hilltoppers were able to manage against Watts, who has committed to pitch collegiately at Georgia Tech.

Watts also led her team with three hits and three RBI.

Chardon's season ends with a 20-9 record (7-3 in the Western Reserve Conference).