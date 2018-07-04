Charania: Leonard might not prefer to land with Lakers after all

Kawhi Leonard's preferred destination was reportedly the Lakers, but it looks like his thought process may have changed with LeBron James heading to L.A.

On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Shams Charania appeared on The Herd and mentioned Leonard's options seemed to "have broadened a little bit."

"One thing that's been made abundantly clear. I'm going to stress this: There's no guarantee if Kawhi Leonard hits the market next summer he's going to sign with the Lakers, period," Charania said. "I think his options have broadened a little bit. There's another team obviously in L.A. I think he'd be very much open to the Clippers.

"There's a belief around the league that if the Sixers came hard, there could be potential there for him to potentially be there in the long-term.

"Around Kawhi, it's been made abundantly clear there's not an interest to go join a superteam. I don't think he's jumping for joy that LeBron James is in L.A. with the Lakers. If anything, that's going to make him look, maybe more, toward the Clippers because this is a guy that won Finals MVP against LeBron James. You think he's amped up and wants to join LeBron now? I think that's been overstated."

While Leonard's options apparently have broadened, don't get your hopes up about him coming to Boston. Charania added, "There's not much interest in the Boston Celtics scenario for him."

