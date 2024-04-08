[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Rangers' captivating 3-3 draw against Celtic on Sunday.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Andy: [Philippe] Clement got his formation wrong at the start. Why Scott Wright is starting is beyond me!

Robert: Clement has made a team that was down in the dumps proud, and brought back a fighting spirit which was destroyed at the beginning of the season. A treble is in sight for the first time in many years.

Cameron: Make no mistake, a draw is a better result for us than them. A win for us on Wednesday and we are top. VAR had an excellent game for all three decisions. The character of the team was immense. Special mention to [Kieran] Dowell, [Rabbi] Matondo and [Abdallah] Sima. [Cyriel] Dessers also had a good battle today, unlucky to have his goal disallowed and then so close to a winner.

Robert: Personally I think we stood off Celtic too much in the first half. We had too many players clearly lacking in confidence. Once we put our proper wingers on we looked more like a team. Disappointed we lost that goal so quickly after equalising. All three goals we lost were cheap goals to lose. We need to have more belief in ourselves.

Stewart: Goldson is a liability. Why is he still playing every game?

Peter: I mentioned in January that Rangers appeared to believe they just can’t beat Celtic. However I think except from Celtic’s really good fortune in the first half Rangers have now shown they are up for the fight. Bring on the next six weeks of great Scottish football. Next year bring back the fans.

Jamie: Truthfully, I hope the league doesn’t come down to a showdown at Parkhead. Rangers had all the momentum and displayed consistency in their performances to earn the label of favourites going into the game but we still struggled to deal with Celtic. I haven’t questioned it lately but does the team have the mettle to see this over the line?

Andy: Could be a vital point at the end of the day. Brilliant strike from Matondo, who deserves credit.

Neil: Rangers dominated the second half as much as Celtic did the first, and a draw was fair. The unexpected comeback demonstrates real character in the blue ranks. Celtic have been inconsistent for weeks without McGregor and went from top class to poor over the 90 minutes. Fitness problem?